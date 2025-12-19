Maharashtra Politics: NCP Lobbying Intensifies For Cabinet Berth After Manikrao Kokate’s Resignation

NCP leadership weighs options for cabinet vacancy following Manikrao Kokate’s resignation | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 19: After Minister Manikrao Kokate’s resignation from the state cabinet, lobbying within the NCP for the vacant ministerial berth has intensified. The name of former minister Dhananjay Munde has resurfaced prominently after his recent visit to Delhi, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Political observers believe Munde could be a strong contender to replace Kokate. However, allegations linked to the Valmik Karad case may complicate his return to the cabinet. Despite this, he is currently considered the frontrunner.

Other Contenders and New Faces

Other names doing the rounds include Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode. There is also speculation that the party may consider inducting a new face. If an opportunity is given to emerging leadership from the Maratha community, leaders such as Prakash Solanke, Sangram Jagtap or Sunil Shelke could be considered. NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is expected to take caste and regional equations into account before making a final decision.

NCP’s Cabinet Strength and Regional Balance

The NCP has 41 MLAs in the state Assembly. Under the Mahayuti government arrangement, the party holds nine cabinet minister posts, one minister of state post and the position of Deputy Speaker. Of the nine cabinet ministers, three are from north Maharashtra, four from western Maharashtra, and one each from Konkan, Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Indranil Naik from Yavatmal is the party’s lone minister of state from Vidarbha. With the resignation of Dhananjay Munde earlier, the party lost representation from the Vanjari community in the cabinet.

Demand for North Maharashtra Representation

Kokate hailed from north Maharashtra, and there is a growing demand within the party that the vacant post should go to the same region. Currently, Babasaheb Patil is the only NCP cabinet minister from Marathwada. Former ministers Dhananjay Munde and Sanjay Bansode are actively seeking re-induction, with Munde reportedly stepping up efforts to secure the post.

Caste Equations to Influence Decision

The NCP’s cabinet representation currently includes three Maratha ministers, two from Other Backward Classes, two from nomadic and denotified tribes, and one each from minority and Scheduled Tribe communities. As Kokate was a Maratha leader, maintaining caste balance will be a key consideration while appointing his successor.

Portfolios to Remain with Ajit Pawar for Now

Meanwhile, sources said that Kokate’s portfolios will be handled on a temporary basis by Ajit Pawar. The Sports and Minority Affairs departments are likely to remain with him until the completion of local body elections, particularly the district council polls. This indicates that an immediate cabinet reshuffle is unlikely.

Also Watch:

Wait for Final Decision

Overall, Kokate’s resignation has posed a fresh challenge for the NCP leadership in filling the cabinet vacancy. While the final decision is expected only after the district council elections, political circles remain abuzz with speculation over who will be chosen. All eyes are now on Ajit Pawar’s next move.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/