Bhiwandi News: Police Deny Permission For ‘Elgar Morcha’ To Navi Mumbai Airport Citing Model Code Of Conduct

Police deny permission for proposed 'Elgar Morcha' demanding Navi Mumbai airport be named after D.B. Patil

Bhiwandi, Dec 16: The Bhiwandi police have denied permission for a proposed three-day foot march (‘Elgar Morcha’) from Mankoli in Bhiwandi to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, which was scheduled to be held from December 22 to 24. The march was planned to press for the demand that the airport be named after late mass leader D.B. Patil.

MP Balya Mama to Lead Proposed Protest

The protest was to be led by Bhiwandi Lok Sabha MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as ‘Balya Mama’, along with office-bearers of the Bhumiputra Andolan Samiti, and was expected to draw large participation from various parts of the region.

Police Cite Model Code of Conduct

However, citing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) currently in force due to the civic election process, Narpoli Police Station refused to grant permission for the march. In a written communication addressed to MP Balya Mama, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane stated that no protests, rallies or large-scale movements can be permitted while the election code remains in effect.

Law and Order, Traffic Concerns Flagged

Police officials said that allowing a long-distance foot march on major arterial roads, including stretches near the Mumbai–Nashik Highway and routes leading towards Navi Mumbai, could pose law-and-order and traffic management challenges during the election period.

Organisers Call March Symbolic and Peaceful

The organisers had described the proposed march as a symbolic and peaceful movement to honour the legacy of D.B. Patil, who is widely regarded as a key figure in the farmers’ and landholders’ struggle in the Navi Mumbai region.

Next Move Under Watch

With the police refusal now on record, political observers say it will be crucial to watch the next course of action by MP Balya Mama and leaders of the Bhumiputra Andolan Samiti—whether they seek legal recourse, postpone the agitation, or adopt an alternative form of protest in compliance with election guidelines.

Airport Naming Issue Remains Sensitive

The issue of naming the Navi Mumbai International Airport after D.B. Patil has remained politically sensitive and continues to evoke strong sentiments across the Raigad–Thane belt.

