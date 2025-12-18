Bhiwandi News: Massive Traffic Snarls Cripple NH-3 & Anjurphata–Kasheli Road, Commuters Stranded For Hours

Bhiwandi: Severe traffic congestion on two of Bhiwandi’s most crucial arterial routes—the Mumbai–Nashik National Highway (NH-3) and the Anjurphata–Kasheli Road—caused widespread disruption on Thursday leaving motorists, daily commuters and students stranded for hours.

According to traffic officials, movement towards Thane on the Bhiwandi–Thane bypass of the Mumbai–Nashik Highway came to a complete standstill following an accident on the Thane-bound lane. The mishap resulted in traffic piling up for nearly 5 to 6 kilometres, with long queues of heavy vehicles, private cars and public transport vehicles stretching across the highway. Commuters reported crawling traffic and prolonged delays, adding to frustration during peak travel hours.

Simultaneously, the Anjurphata–Kasheli Road, another vital link between Bhiwandi and Thane, witnessed intense congestion, particularly in the Rahanal and Purna warehouse zones. The stretch, which caters to a high volume of goods carriers due to the presence of logistics hubs and godowns, saw traffic grinding to a halt as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace.

Traffic police officials said the primary cause of the gridlock on the Anjurphata–Kasheli route was vehicles entering from the wrong direction, severely disrupting the traffic flow. The situation worsened as heavy trucks and container vehicles blocked intersections, leaving no space for smaller vehicles to manoeuvre.

The prolonged jam severely affected residents of nearby villages, office-goers and students, many of whom were stuck on the roads for hours. School buses and two-wheelers were also caught in the congestion, forcing several commuters to abandon their usual routes in search of alternative roads.

Traffic police personnel were deployed at multiple choke points and were seen making sustained efforts to clear the bottlenecks and restore normal traffic movement. Officials stated that cranes and additional manpower were pressed into service to remove stalled vehicles and ease congestion, though traffic remained slow till late hours.

Authorities have appealed to motorists to avoid wrong-side driving, follow traffic rules strictly and cooperate with traffic personnel to prevent such situations in the future.

