Mumbai’s CSMIA Airport Handles 48.88 Lakh Passengers In November 2025, Records Highest-Ever Single-Day Traffic Of 1.76 Lakh On November 29 | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) handled 48.88 lakh passengers in the month of November. It also recorded the highest-ever single-day passenger traffic of 1.76 lakh passengers on November 29 along with the top three traffic records in the same month.

The country’s second-busiest aviation hub, CSMIA, witnessed a surge in passenger traffic during November prior to the festive and holiday season. With 27,960 air traffic movements in the entire month, it handled 48.88 lakh passengers, including 34 lakh domestic and 14 lakh international passengers.

Among international destinations, Dubai emerged as the busiest route with 2.09 lakh passengers, followed by London Heathrow with 1.12 and Abu Dhabi with over 1 lakh passengers. On the domestic front, Delhi remained the top sector with 6.09 lakh passengers, followed by Bengaluru with 4.36 lakhs and Chennai with 2.07 passengers.

The airport recorded 1,019 air traffic movements on November 29, handling 1.76 lakh passengers. Of this, Around 1.22 lakh were domestic travellers, while over 54,000 were international passengers. International routes with the highest passenger volumes included Dubai with 7,200 passengers, London Heathrow with 4,766, Abu Dhabi with 3,213, Singapore with 3,054 and Doha with 2,369 passengers. On the domestic network, key destinations such as Delhi recorded 22,703 passengers, Bengaluru recorded 11,565, Chennai recorded 7,578, Kolkata recorded 6,667 and Hyderabad recorded 6,507 passengers.

Similarly, CSMIA recorded 1.72 lakh passengers on November 22 and 15 with 1,021 and 1,026 movements respectively. Notably, CSMIA recorded its highest-ever daily air traffic movements of 1,036 on November 21.

“As one of India’s busiest and best-connected airports, CSMIA continues to accommodate rising passenger volumes while ensuring seamless operations during high-traffic periods. The airport’s strong performance in November 2025 reaffirms Mumbai’s position as a preferred domestic and international gateway, well-equipped to meet growing travel demand in the months ahead,” said a spokesperson of CSMIA.

