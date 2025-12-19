Mumbai News: Doctors Advise Bypass Surgery For Former Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate After CT Angiography At Lilavati Hospital

Former Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital after doctors detect serious cardiac blockages | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 19: Doctors have advised former Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate to undergo bypass surgery after his CT angiography revealed serious cardiac issues. The recommendation comes amid a significant health update while Kokate has been undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West for the past two days.

Four Arterial Blockages Found

Senior cardiologist Dr Suresh Vijayan of Lilavati Hospital said angiography showed blockages in four arteries supplying blood to Kokate’s heart. Addressing the media on Friday evening, Dr Vijayan provided details of Kokate’s medical condition and treatment.

Symptoms Led to Emergency Admission

According to doctors, Kokate was admitted to the hospital around 2.15 pm two days ago after experiencing multiple symptoms. At the time of admission, his heart rate had risen to 115 beats per minute.

He complained of chest pain, breathlessness and a sensation of heaviness in the head. Following immediate and comprehensive investigations, he was shifted to the intensive care unit as a precautionary measure.

Bypass Surgery Recommended, Angioplasty an Option

Doctors said that bypass surgery has been advised considering the extent of the arterial blockages. However, if Kokate opts against surgery, angioplasty remains a possible alternative to restore blood flow. They also noted that Kokate had two stents implanted around 15 years ago, which are currently functioning well.

Condition Under Close Medical Observation

Meanwhile, Kokate had received relief from the High Court on Friday, even as concerns over his health took centre stage. His condition is being closely monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital.

