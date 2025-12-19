Bhiwandi Tragedy: Ammonia Gas Leak At Cold Storage Plant Triggers Panic In Mankoli Area; Major Mishap Averted

Ammonia Gas Leak At Cold Storage Plant Triggers Panic In Mankoli Area; Major Mishap Averted | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 19: Panic gripped the Mankoli area of Bhiwandi taluka on Friday after a sudden ammonia gas leak was reported at a cold storage plant located along the Mumbai–Nashik Highway. Swift action by the fire brigade, police and plant staff helped avert a major industrial accident, officials said.

Leak Detected During System Start-Up

The incident occurred at Blue Ocean Pvt. Ltd.’s cold storage facility, where ammonia is used in the refrigeration system. According to plant in-charge Pravin Madan, the leak was detected in the morning when the plant operator attempted to start the system.

“The operator noticed ammonia gas leaking from a valve. He had gone to fetch the required material to stop the leak, during which the gas emission intensified,” Madan said.

Emergency Measures Initiated by Staff

As ammonia fumes began spreading within the premises, employees immediately started continuous water sprinkling to minimise the dispersion of the gas and prevent it from affecting nearby areas.

As a precautionary measure, an ambulance was summoned, and the local police rushed to the spot to manage the situation and ensure safety.

Fire Brigade Controls Situation

Upon receiving information, two fire brigade vehicles were deployed to the site. Fire personnel carried out extensive water spraying operations, effectively preventing the toxic gas from spreading beyond the factory premises. Simultaneously, the leaking valve was sealed by Madan and his team, bringing the situation under control.

Major Industrial Mishap Averted

Officials said timely coordination between the fire brigade and the plant staff helped prevent what could have turned into a serious industrial disaster. No injuries were reported.

Health Risks Explained

Explaining the risks, Madan said exposure to high levels of ammonia gas can cause breathing difficulties, irritation of the eyes and throat, and a burning sensation, underscoring the importance of quick containment.

Safety Review Likely

Authorities are expected to review safety protocols at the facility to prevent similar incidents in the future.

