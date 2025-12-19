Mumbai News: Dawoodi Bohra Community Inaugurates Fifth Saifee Burhani Expo At Goregaon

Shahzada Idris Badruddin, brother of the head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, inaugurated the exposition alongwith Rahul Narwekar, speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 19: The Dawoodi Bohra community inaugurated the fifth edition of the Saifee Burhani Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, on Friday.

Three-Day Trade Event Draws Thousands

The three-day event welcomed thousands of visitors and marked the community’s second major trade gathering in Maharashtra this year, after an event in Pune.

Focus on Construction and Allied Industries

The theme focused on construction and allied industries. More than 120 exhibitors from India and abroad presented new products, services and technologies.

The expo positioned itself as a commercial platform for the sector and reaffirmed the Dawoodi Bohras’ long-standing role in the city’s growth and economic life, the community said in a statement.

International Innovations on Display

Exhibitors showcased innovations from international markets, including seismic-resistant systems and energy-efficient materials. The exhibition was inaugurated by Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and Shahzada Idris Badruddin, brother of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the head of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Community’s Historical Role in Mumbai’s Growth

Taikhoom Mohiyuddin, the head of the economic development department of the Dawoodi Bohras, said that the relationship between the community and Mumbai’s growth as a commercial centre spans more than a century.

“Generations of traders helped shape markets from Bohra Bazaar near Fort to Lohar Chawl and the neighbourhoods around Crawford Market. Their work built trust, strengthened local economies and supported the city’s growth. This expo reflects a long partnership,” said Mohiyuddin.

“Our community grew with Mumbai. Our traders and professionals contributed to its markets and services. Today, our entrepreneurs are part of the next phase of development and bring a strong commitment to ethics, quality and responsible growth.”

Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Highlighted

The expo also highlighted the community’s contribution to Mumbai’s urban renewal, especially the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust’s cluster development in Bhendi Bazaar, one of the biggest urban renewal projects in the country.

The project, spread over 16.5 acres, involves the conversion of around 250 old buildings with 3,200 tenements and 1,250 shops into a cluster of 11 multi-storeyed buildings with open spaces and facilities like renewable electricity. The organisers of the exposition said that the Bhendi Bazaar project is an example of disciplined planning and community-driven development.

Platform for Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions

Mohiyuddin said that Mumbai is entering one of its biggest phases of infrastructure expansion, with new metro lines, roads and large connectivity projects reshaping the city. The expo is a response to this moment by bringing industry leaders and emerging companies into one space to discuss solutions for the city’s next decade, he added.

“We focused on exhibitors who address sustainability. Their products reduce waste, improve efficiency and support a healthier urban environment,” said Mohiyuddin.

Industry Participants Praise Initiative

Echoing this sentiment, a participant called the expo “a commendable initiative bringing the construction ecosystem together on one platform”. He highlighted its emphasis on community engagement and sustainability, adding that it adds real value to society.

Women’s Participation Highlighted

The event also highlighted inclusive participation. Women entrepreneurs, designers and professionals played an active role in several exhibits, reinforcing the Dawoodi Bohra community’s emphasis on education, dignity and opportunity for women.

