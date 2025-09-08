Mumbai News: Dawoodi Bohra Leader Asks Followers To Pursue Knowledge & Education

Mumbai: Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, commemorated the 12th death anniversary of his father, Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, by delivering a sermon on the importance of education and the pursuit of knowledge at Saifee Masjid, Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai on Monday.

A large congregation of approximately 1,00,000 Dawoodi Bohras gathered in Mumbai and suburban areas to mark the occasion. This included over 70,000 residents of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and around 37,000 guests who have travelled from India and across the world to participate.

Addressing the gathering, Mufaddal Saifuddin underscored the importance of lifelong learning and encouraged the community to pursue knowledge relentlessly. He recounted the tireless efforts of his predecessors, particularly the 51st Dai al-Mutlaq or leader, Syedna Taher Saifuddin, and his father, Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, the 52nd spiritual head, to counsel and guide the community in professional and personal realms.

Burhanuddin, who passed away in 2014, led the Dawoodi Bohra community for nearly 50 years. He was instrumental in establishing and guiding various social, educational, economic and environmental initiatives.

"Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin was far ahead of his time in championing an environmentally conscious way of life," said Mustafa Hamid, a community member and environmentalist from Hyderabad who attended the sermon. "By bringing faith and ecological responsibility together, he founded the Burhani Foundation more than three decades ago, showing how communities can unite to protect the planet while improving the quality of life in their neighbourhoods."

Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin's leadership left a legacy in education, economic development, healthcare and environmental initiatives. His son and successor, Syedna Saifuddin, has promised to expand these initiatives, reinforcing the community's values of faith, philanthropy, and responsible citizenship.