Get App
Mumbai Police Rescues Six Thai Women In Raid At Chembur's Spa Centre; Case Registered Against Owner & Manager

Mumbai Police raided a Chembur spa, rescuing six Thai women forced into illegal work. The spa's owner and manager face charges in connection with the operation.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
Mumbai: In a significant rescue operation, Mumbai Police on Tuesday raided a spa centre in Chembur and freed six Thai women who were allegedly being forced to work illegally. Acting on specific information, a team from the Chembur police station carried out the raid. Following the raid, the women were sent to a rehabilitation centre.

Mumbai Police raided a spa centre in Chembur, rescuing six Thai women allegedly forced into illegal work. Police had informed that there was a case registered against the spa's owner and the manager.

According to PTI report, an official stated, “A case was registered against the owner and the manager of the spa centre and six Thai national women were rescued. They were later sent to a rehabilitation centre.” Further investigation into the case was underway.

Similar Incident

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit raided 'Magic Moment Wellness Spa' in CBD Sector 17, suspected of operating a prostitution racket disguised as spa services. Fifteen women were rescued, while spa owner Mangesh Sanjay Bandodkar (32) and cleaner Pankaj Narayan Mane (42) were arrested and remanded in custody until October 4. Senior Police Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade stated the operation followed verified intelligence reporting women were coerced into prostitution.

An undercover operation on September 27 confirmed the allegations when the spa charged Rs 6,000 for prostitution services. Among the rescued women were two from Thailand and one from Nepal, with others hailing from various Indian states. A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the CBD Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

