 Mumbai: Chaos In Kala Ghoda After Over 5,000 Fans Queue Overnight For Jaywalking 'Sample Sale'; Police Intervene, Event Cancelled & Owner Apologises
Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda witnessed chaos after over 5,000 fans queued overnight for streetwear brand Jaywalking’s discounted “sample sale.” Despite an online token system, crowds swelled in the narrow heritage lanes, disrupting traffic and local businesses.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
The crowded lanes of Kala Ghoda, Mumbai | X/@holy_photon

Mumbai’s upscale Kala Ghoda precinct witnessed chaos after a discounted “sample sale” by popular streetwear brand Jaywalking drew an overwhelming crowd, forcing police intervention to manage the situation on Saturday. What was intended to be a controlled retail event spiralled into a gathering of over 5,000 people, overwhelming the area’s narrow heritage lanes near Churchgate.

An X user, Jugal Mistry, shared a detailed thread explaining the chaotic fallout from Jaywalking’s 'sample sale' held on December 20 in Kala Ghoda. According to the user who shared photos and videos online, the event featured unapproved samples and testing prototypes offered at discounted prices.

Token System Fails As Fans Queue Overnight

Anticipating heavy interest, the brand implemented a token-based system requiring customers to fill out an online form, receive a numbered token, and wait for their allotted time slot before visiting the store. However, the system failed to prevent crowding as fans began queuing overnight. By early morning, over 1,000 people had gathered, with estimates later climbing beyond 5,000.

Police Step In

Videos and photographs shared on X showed young streetwear enthusiasts packing the historic streets lined with designer boutiques, art galleries, and cafés. The crowd disrupted traffic and affected local businesses in the area. Despite repeated appeals from the brand, the crowd continued to swell, prompting police to step in solely to manage the gathering.

Founder Issues Public Apologies

Jaywalking founder Jay Jajal repeatedly took to Instagram to issue apologies and urge people not to visit the store. Visibly distressed in several videos, he acknowledged that the situation had gone out of control and pleaded with followers to stay away.

PR Stunt Or Miscalculation?

Mistry described the incident as a “masterclass in scarcity-driven demand.” Meanwhile, online discussions speculated whether the chaos was a deliberate PR stunt aimed at amplifying hype and exclusivity at zero marketing cost an approach aligned with streetwear culture.

Some users labelled it a “calculated PR move,” while others called it a 'gimmick' designed to go viral.

