Mumbai News: Despite HC Order, Illegal Political Hoardings And Banners Flood City During Diwali, BMC Turns Blind Eye

Civic workers dumped hoardings at their dumping station at Bandra Reclamation which is removed from the streets of Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Despite an order from Bombay high court, thousands of illegal hoardings and banners continue to be put up all over the metropolis. This is in total contempt of the high court, but then the BMC is yet to view the issue seriously. The biggest culprits are politicians who have put up hoardings on the occassion of Diwali.

The visit of any politician also sees a rash of hoardings all over the city. Right in front of Mantralaya hoardings are routinely erected with the BMC remaining a silent spectator. The civic staff is highly reluctant to remove these hoardings and banners since they do not want to incur the wrath of the "netas."

Civic Claims Not Matching Ground Reality

The BMC claims to have pulled down several hoardings and banners. Obviously the claims are not backed by ground reality since many of these hoardings continue to make the metropolis ugly.

City Flooded With Political Hoardings During Diwali

As Mumbai glittered with Diwali lights last week, its streets also drowned under a flood of hoardings nearly 60% put up by political parties wishing citizens a “Happy Diwali.”

These banners occupied prime public spaces such as traffic junctions, flyovers, and building facades obstructing views, distracting motorists, and diminishing the city’s visual appeal. What should have showcased Mumbai’s festive charm instead exposed its chronic failure to curb illegal hoardings that deface the city year after year.

The highest concentration of hoardings was seen in areas such as Nariman Point, Fort, Churchgate, Colaba, Worli, Prabhadevi, Bandra, Santacruz, and Andheri.

Civic workers dumped hoardings at their dumping station at Bandra Reclamation which is removed from the streets of Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Citizens Complain of Neglect and Civic Inaction

Dhaval Shah, founder of the Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA), said, “With the BMC elections approaching, both the number and size of hoardings have shot up. Not a single footpath or lamp post has been spared by advertisers. Adding to the nuisance are decorative arches installed by political parties during Ganeshotsav, which continue to remain till Diwali and beyond. These structures often damage vehicles. We raised the issue in a joint meeting with BMC’s K-West ward officials, but no action has been taken so far.”

Suggestions to Designate Political Hoarding Zones

Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader of the BMC and BJP leader, said, “Political parties have already instructed their workers not to put up hoardings. To resolve this issue, the BMC should designate specific zones for political hoardings, similar to hawker zones. Parties could be charged for these spaces, which would not only generate revenue for the BMC but also encourage discipline in displaying advertisements.”

However, a senior civic official said, “Our ward-level teams keep vigil and remove every illegal hoarding that appears. Unfortunately, new political banners and hoardings often go up overnight. We have instructed printers to obtain civic permission before producing advertisements for municipal roads or footpaths and have urged political parties to ensure their workers follow the rules. The idea of designated zones for political hoardings has also been discussed, but implementing it requires political will.”

New Outdoor Advertisement Policy Still Awaits Approval

Following the tragic Ghatkopar hoarding collapse that claimed 17 lives, the BMC drafted an "Outdoor Advertisement Display" policy in August 2024 to regulate hoardings, but it remains in limbo. Annually, the civic body removes 15,000–20,000 illegal hoardings, nearly half linked to political or festive messages, with numbers surging during elections and festivals.

Also Watch:

The draft policy mandates written permission for all advertisements, and violators face penalties under Section 471 of the BMC Act, 1888, and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, including up to three months’ imprisonment or a Rs. 2,000 fine. “The policy is in the final stage of approval,” said Anil Kate, Superintendent of the BMC’s License Department.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/