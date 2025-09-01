Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Protestors Block Traffic, Perform Stunts On Road In Mumbai| VIDEO | X|@ians_india

Mumbai: On the fourth day of the ongoing Maratha reservation protest, chaos erupted near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as protestors stopped vehicles and performed stunts in the middle of the road, causing major traffic disruptions during peak hours.

A video from Monday morning shows protestors dancing and blocking traffic on the busy CSMT road, bringing vehicles to a halt. The protest drew a large crowd outside one of Mumbai’s busiest railway stations, leading to massive gridlock in the surrounding areas.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: As the protest for Maratha reservation continues, activists stop vehicles and perform stunts in the middle of the road

The massive crowd is part of a protest in support of activist Manoj Jarange, who continues his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan. Thousands of supporters have gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, intensifying the demand for Maratha reservation.

In response to the situation, Mumbai Police and railway authorities implemented contingency plans to manage the commuter rush. Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking announced diversions for several bus routes starting early in the morning to ease congestion.

Check Affected Routes of the BEST Bus

Routes 25, 45, C-10, 86, and 305, operating on Jagannath Bhosale Marg, were redirected via Sant Sewalal Chowk, Rambhau Salaskar Marg, Mahadev Bob Chowk, M.K. Road, and Poddar Chowk. Additionally, the routes on D N Road experienced diversions for routes including 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 51, 25, 45, C-10, 103, 124, 126, and 69. The mentioned buses are rerouted through the M.G. Road towards Metro Junction and Crawford Market.

Police confirmed that these measures are being taken to avoid congestion. The Mahapalika Marg was also affected, with buses on routes 66, 69, 126, and 28 diverted via M.G. Road towards Hutatma Chowk. Also, buses on D N Road routes 138, 139, and 115 were diverted via Shahid Bhagat Singh Road towards SPM by 6:30 am.