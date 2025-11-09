How Can Entrepreneurs Set Up Shops Inside Mumbai Metro Stations?MMMOCL Launches Golden Opportunity | Representative image

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has invited small business owners and entrepreneurs to seize an exciting opportunity to set up retail outlets inside Mumbai Metro stations. As posted on X by MMMOCL, the initiative aims to transform metro premises into vibrant commercial hubs while providing business owners with long-term retail licences.

The train won’t wait, and neither will your opportunity to grow your business where Mumbai moves.



⏳ Hurry! Last few days left to become a #Metropreneur and secure your long-term retail licence at Mumbai’s newest marketplace.



Retail Spaces Across Metro Line 2A and Line 7

The project covers Metro Line 2A from Andheri West to Dahisar East and Line 7 from Gundavali to Dahisar East. A total of 472 kiosks, 25 commercial blocks, and 68,166 sq. ft. of retail space have been made available for lease. From food and beverages to fashion and essential services, entrepreneurs can choose from a wide range of business opportunities within these busy commuter corridors.

With footfall from thousands of daily metro passengers, these spaces are expected to offer excellent visibility and access for new and growing brands. The initiative also highlights that there will be no turnover condition for single kiosks, making it more convenient for small business owners to operate profitably.

Business Where Mumbai Moves

MMMOCL has positioned the metro as the city’s new marketplace, encouraging business owners to “grow your business where Mumbai moves.” The initiative aligns with the upcoming expansion of the metro network, including new connections to Mumbai Airport and five additional metro lines.

Officials have emphasised that this is a golden opportunity for local entrepreneurs to build and showcase their brands at the heart of Mumbai’s bustling transit network.

Apply Before the Deadline

Applications for the retail spaces will close at 6 PM on November 15. Interested applicants can visit mahatenders.gov.in to apply. Queries can be addressed via email at dgmco@mmmocl.co.in or by contacting +91 (22) 35001854.

MMMOCL’s call for “Metropreneurs” marks a new step towards integrating commerce and commuting, offering Mumbaikars the convenience of shopping on the go while giving small businesses a platform to thrive.