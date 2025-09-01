Taloja Industries Raise Alarm Over MPCB Delay In Expansion Permissions

The Taloja Industries Association (TIA) has raised strong objections over the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board’s (MPCB) alleged delay in granting expansion and product change permissions to industries operating in Taloja MIDC, despite the industrial estate’s Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) maintaining full compliance with MPCB norms for the past 11 months.

Impact on Industrial Growth and Investment

TIA emphasised that industrial growth and innovation are crucial for India’s next phase of economic advancement.

TIA President Satish Shetty said, “For 11 months, industries in Taloja MIDC have complied with all environmental norms. Yet, MPCB continues to withhold permissions for expansion and product diversification. This hampers growth, reduces GST revenue, discourages investment, and compels industries to consider relocating to other states.”

The Association highlighted the potential fallout of the regulatory delay, including:

Loss of GST revenue for both the State and Centre.

Stalled industrial growth and missed job opportunities.

Migration of industries to other states.

Erosion of investor confidence in Maharashtra’s industrial climate.

TIA has formally raised the matter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the Prime Minister of India, seeking urgent intervention.

Appeal to Government Authorities

"Maharashtra has historically been a leader in industry and commerce. If MPCB acts promptly, Taloja Industries can significantly boost GST collections, generate employment, and strengthen India’s path to becoming the world’s top economy," Shetty added.

The Association has also cautioned that if the issue remains unresolved, it may escalate the matter through national forums and media to safeguard the interests of industries.