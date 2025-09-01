 Taloja Industries Raise Alarm Over MPCB Delay In Expansion Permissions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTaloja Industries Raise Alarm Over MPCB Delay In Expansion Permissions

Taloja Industries Raise Alarm Over MPCB Delay In Expansion Permissions

TIA President Satish Shetty said, “For 11 months, industries in Taloja MIDC have complied with all environmental norms. Yet, MPCB continues to withhold permissions for expansion and product diversification.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
article-image

The Taloja Industries Association (TIA) has raised strong objections over the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board’s (MPCB) alleged delay in granting expansion and product change permissions to industries operating in Taloja MIDC, despite the industrial estate’s Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) maintaining full compliance with MPCB norms for the past 11 months.

Impact on Industrial Growth and Investment

TIA emphasised that industrial growth and innovation are crucial for India’s next phase of economic advancement.

TIA President Satish Shetty said, “For 11 months, industries in Taloja MIDC have complied with all environmental norms. Yet, MPCB continues to withhold permissions for expansion and product diversification. This hampers growth, reduces GST revenue, discourages investment, and compels industries to consider relocating to other states.”

FPJ Shorts
Maratha Quota Stir: BMC Deploys 1,200 Workers To Tackle Garbage And Sanitation Challenges Amid Protest At Azad Maidan
Maratha Quota Stir: BMC Deploys 1,200 Workers To Tackle Garbage And Sanitation Challenges Amid Protest At Azad Maidan
Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Sajag Nagrik Manch Legal Notice Spurs NMMC To Enforce HC Orders On Ganpati Idol Immersion
Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Sajag Nagrik Manch Legal Notice Spurs NMMC To Enforce HC Orders On Ganpati Idol Immersion
Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly
Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing

The Association highlighted the potential fallout of the regulatory delay, including:

Loss of GST revenue for both the State and Centre.

Stalled industrial growth and missed job opportunities.

Migration of industries to other states.

Erosion of investor confidence in Maharashtra’s industrial climate.

TIA has formally raised the matter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the Prime Minister of India, seeking urgent intervention.

Read Also
Panvel Launches Special Campaign To Fast-Track Ayushman Bharat Health Cards
article-image

Appeal to Government Authorities

"Maharashtra has historically been a leader in industry and commerce. If MPCB acts promptly, Taloja Industries can significantly boost GST collections, generate employment, and strengthen India’s path to becoming the world’s top economy,"  Shetty added.

The Association has also cautioned that if the issue remains unresolved, it may escalate the matter through national forums and media to safeguard the interests of industries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maratha Quota Stir: BMC Deploys 1,200 Workers To Tackle Garbage And Sanitation Challenges Amid...

Maratha Quota Stir: BMC Deploys 1,200 Workers To Tackle Garbage And Sanitation Challenges Amid...

Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Sajag Nagrik Manch Legal Notice Spurs NMMC To Enforce HC Orders On...

Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Sajag Nagrik Manch Legal Notice Spurs NMMC To Enforce HC Orders On...

'Ganga Behti Ho Kyun': Musical Tribute Marks Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centenary

'Ganga Behti Ho Kyun': Musical Tribute Marks Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centenary

Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered

Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered

Taloja Industries Raise Alarm Over MPCB Delay In Expansion Permissions

Taloja Industries Raise Alarm Over MPCB Delay In Expansion Permissions