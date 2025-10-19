Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man For Killing 14-Year-Old Daughter, Injuring Wife In Vakola

The accused in police custody |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a man accused of brutally killing his 14-year-old daughter and seriously injuring his wife in Vakola last week. The accused, identified as Mohammad Suleman Rajjak Kujra (40), a resident of Shivnagar Chawl, Old CST Road, Kalina, Santacruz (East), had fled the city after committing the crime.

Family Dispute Turns Deadly

According to police, on the night of October 15, 2025, the accused attacked his wife Nasima (35) and daughter Asgari (14) with a heavy weapon following a heated argument at their residence. While Asgari succumbed to her injuries, Nasima sustained severe wounds and was hospitalised. An FIR was registered under Sections 103(1), 109(1), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Vakola Police Station on October 16.

Accused Fled to Bihar After the Crime

Given the brutal nature of the incident, the Mumbai Crime Branch launched a parallel investigation. The accused had switched off his mobile phone and absconded, making it difficult to trace him. However, through technical analysis and intelligence inputs, the team discovered that he had fled to his native village in Bihar.

Arrest and Commendation

A special team from various Crime Branch units tracked down the accused in his hometown, apprehended him, and confirmed his involvement during interrogation. He has since been handed over to the Vakola Police for further legal proceedings.

The team comprised Police Inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe (Unit 8), Inspector Vishal Raje (Unit 10), API Mahendra Patil (Unit 9), API Manojkumar Prajapati, API Rahul Prabhu, API Sangram Patil, API Rohan Bagade, PSI Sujit Mhaisdhune (Unit 9), and several other officers and constables. Police officials commended the team’s swift and coordinated efforts in ensuring justice for the victim and her family.