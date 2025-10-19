Mumbai Airport Staff Among Two Arrested For Gold Smuggling Under DRI’s 'Operation Golden Sweep' |

Mumbai: Continuing Operation Golden Sweep, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested two persons an airport services team leader and his supervisor for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold dust from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The agency has seized 1.2 kg of gold dust in wax form, valued at approximately ₹1.60 crore, officials said on Sunday.

Gold Concealed in Aircraft, Retrieved by Insider Staff

According to DRI sources, intelligence indicated that foreign-origin gold was being smuggled through the airport by concealing it within arriving aircraft and retrieving it through insider airport staff. Acting on this input, DRI Mumbai officers mounted discreet surveillance.

“During the operation, personal searches of the cleaning staff were initiated after they completed cleaning the aircraft post passenger de-boarding. On noticing DRI officers, one staff member quickly climbed the aerobridge staircase and placed a packet in a corner before rejoining the group,” said a DRI official. Officers immediately recovered the packet, which contained gold dust in wax form concealed under a white cloth.

Team Leader and Supervisor Apprehended

The staff member, identified as the team leader of the cleaning staff, was immediately isolated and interrogated. Upon questioning, he admitted to concealing the gold to avoid being caught and revealed that his supervisor had retrieved the smuggled gold from the aircraft. Both individuals were subsequently arrested.

Syndicate’s Modus Operandi Exposed

Investigations revealed that international passengers, part of a larger smuggling syndicate, would hide foreign-origin gold inside aircraft upon arrival. Later, airport staff with authorised access would retrieve the concealed gold and remove it from the terminal through restricted zones, ensuring its delivery to syndicate members outside.

“This case once again highlights the increasing misuse of insider access and the coordinated involvement of multiple personnel in gold smuggling,” a DRI official stated, adding that such activities threaten airport integrity and security.

Similar Smuggling Syndicates Busted This Month

October 10: DRI Mumbai busted a major smuggling syndicate involving transit passengers and airport staff, seizing 10.5 kg of gold worth ₹12.58 crore and arresting 13 persons, including Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi nationals.

October 12: DRI dismantled another syndicate involving airport staff, seizing 4 kg of gold worth ₹4.64 crore and arresting four persons.