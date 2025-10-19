 MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video

MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video

The announcement was made on Sunday by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, along with senior leaders Jayant Patil of the NCP (Sharad Pawar group), Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, and CPI(M) leader Prakash Reddy, during a press conference held at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
X/ @ShivSenaUBT_

Mumbai: The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has announced a massive protest march to the Election Commission office in Mumbai on November 1, alleging large-scale irregularities and bogus entries in the state’s voter list. The announcement was made on Sunday by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, along with senior leaders Jayant Patil of the NCP (Sharad Pawar group), Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, and CPI(M) leader Prakash Reddy, during a press conference held at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.

Raut Calls It a Fight Against ‘Match-Fixing’

Raut said that despite meeting Election Commission officials for two consecutive days, no satisfactory response was received regarding complaints of voter list discrepancies.

“This is not just a protest it is a fight against what we call ‘match-fixing’ by the Election Commission,” Raut declared.

FPJ Shorts
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro
US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro
Mumbai Turns Green On Maps As Traffic Flows Freely Amid Diwali; Netizens Call It 'Unbelievable'
Mumbai Turns Green On Maps As Traffic Flows Freely Amid Diwali; Netizens Call It 'Unbelievable'

He further alleged that there are nearly one crore bogus voters in Maharashtra and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take corrective action.

“Even ruling party MLAs have admitted irregularities in the voter list. November 1 will be a decisive day for Maharashtra and a significant moment for democracy,” he added, stating that the march would be led by Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and senior Congress leaders.

NCP and MNS Leaders Slam EC’s Inaction

NCP leader Jayant Patil criticised the Election Commission for its continued silence on the issue.

“The Commission must clarify what steps it is taking to remove duplicate and fake voters. Many addresses are incorrect, yet no action has been taken. The people of Maharashtra who believe in democracy should join this protest,” Patil said.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar also highlighted widespread mistrust among citizens over voter list discrepancies.

Read Also
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Interacts With Aerodrome Accident Survivor; She Was Undergoing Treatment...
article-image

“Even legislators have spoken about these issues. After we submitted a complaint, the Election Commission instructed district collectors to inquire which confirms that discrepancies exist. However, the responses we’re getting are vague and unsatisfactory,” he stated, confirming his party’s participation in the march.

Protest Echoes National Concerns

The November 1 protest is expected to see participation from multiple opposition parties, following a similar march in Delhi earlier this month led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In...

MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In...

Mumbai Turns Green On Maps As Traffic Flows Freely Amid Diwali; Netizens Call It 'Unbelievable'

Mumbai Turns Green On Maps As Traffic Flows Freely Amid Diwali; Netizens Call It 'Unbelievable'

Mumbai Airport Staff Among Two Arrested For Gold Smuggling Under DRI’s 'Operation Golden Sweep'

Mumbai Airport Staff Among Two Arrested For Gold Smuggling Under DRI’s 'Operation Golden Sweep'

Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man For Killing 14-Year-Old Daughter, Injuring Wife In Vakola

Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man For Killing 14-Year-Old Daughter, Injuring Wife In Vakola

Tata Memorial Centre & ICICI Bank Announce ₹625-Crore Cancer Therapy Centre In Navi Mumbai

Tata Memorial Centre & ICICI Bank Announce ₹625-Crore Cancer Therapy Centre In Navi Mumbai