 Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Interacts With Aerodrome Accident Survivor; She Was Undergoing Treatment In Mumbai For Past Month
Yadav interacted with Sanskriti via video conferencing to inquire about her health and expressed happiness over her recovery

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
Indore (Madha Pradesh): A day after 17-year-old Sanskriti Verma, one of the victims of the tragic truck accident, returned home after nearly a month of intensive medical treatment in Mumbai, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacted with her and enquired about her health.

Sanskriti, who suffered serious head and limb injuries in the September 15 accident, was airlifted to Mumbai for major surgeries and is now in stable condition.

Yadav interacted with Sanskriti via video conferencing to inquire about her health and expressed happiness over her recovery. “The swift initiative of Madhya Pradesh government has restored the smile of Indore’s daughter, Sanskriti Verma. She has returned home after successful treatment in Mumbai,” the Chief Minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

District collector Shivam Verma also visited Sanskriti’s residence on Saturday to meet the family and check on her recovery.

The September 15 accident involved a truck entering a no-entry zone on Indore’s Airport Road, resulting in four deaths and 18 injuries, including Sanskriti.

Initially treated at Bhandari Hospital in Indore for five days, Sanskriti was later shifted to Mumbai for advanced neurosurgical procedures. Doctors performed complex reconstructive surgeries, including one that involved transplanting a vein from her leg to her arm.

According to her family, Sanskriti is now conscious, communicative, and able to eat, though she is still unable to walk. Physiotherapy initiated in Mumbai showed limited progress, and further rehabilitation and physiotherapy will continue in Indore.

