Indore News: 2 Held For Running Online Cricket Betting Racket

2 Held For Running Online Cricket Betting Racket; Five Mobile Phones, Laptop Recovered | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two accused for operating an online cricket betting racket from a flat in Kanadiya area, police said on Saturday. Five mobile phones, a laptop and other equipment used in betting were recovered from them and further investigation is underway.

Additional DCP (zone-2) Amarendra Singh said that acting on a tip-off, a police team from Kanadiya police station raided a flat in Pratiksha Apartment in the Sarvasampanna Nagar. The officials seized five mobile phones, a laptop and two calculators from their possession.

The accused have been named as Rajesh alias Lucky and Sagar alias Bunty of the area. They were allegedly creating customer IDs and conducting online betting through mobile phones. A case has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Public Gambling Act.

Senior officials have instructed strict action against those involved in online gambling, betting and other illegal activities in the city. The police are investigating the case to establish the role of other people involved in the online betting and their network.