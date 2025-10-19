Tata Memorial Centre & ICICI Bank Announce ₹625-Crore Cancer Therapy Centre In Navi Mumbai |

Mumbai: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) and ICICI Bank, on Sunday, announced the commencement of construction of a new cancer care building at TMCs Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) in Navi Mumbai.

Funded through the bank's CSR contribution of Rs 625 crore, the facility will be among India’s largest radiation therapy centres, equipped with cutting-edge cancer treatment technologies, said a statement from the organisations. The Navi Mumbai centre is part of the bank’s larger commitment of Rs 1,800 crore to TMC for setting up of three state-of-the-art cancer care buildings — one each at Navi Mumbai, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) in Punjab and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The groundbreaking ceremony and unveiling of foundation stone for the building, named as ICICI Foundation Block for Radiation Oncology was conducted on Sunday. The 11-storey building with a ground floor and two basements will span across 3.4 lakh square feet. It will house 12 state-of-the-art Linear Accelerators (LINACs), and other advanced cancer care equipment. LINACs deliver precise radiation to cancer cells thereby minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues. The facility will serve 7,200 patients with radiation therapies annually, offering over two lakh radiation sessions to these patients. In addition, the block will provide OPD consultations and diagnostics to 25,000 new patients a year. It is expected to be completed by 2027.

Dr Sudeep Gupta, director, Tata Memorial Centre, expressing thanks to the support, said the facilities will provide state-of-the-art, evidence-based cancer therapy to underserved patients and significantly enhance their capacity for years to come. “Notably, the blocks will establish centres of excellence in childhood and adult blood cancers and house one of India's largest radiation oncology facilities. This contribution strengthens our commitment to delivering advanced, compassionate care to the most needy cancer patients nationwide,” said Gupta.

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, director, ACTREC said that the facility will offer state-of-the-art treatment at an affordable price. “This will also be utilised for education and training of medical, technical and paramedical staff that are urgently needed in the country to handle the rising burden of cancer. Needless to say, this will be a major boost to the clinical and translational research capacity of the institution,” said Chaturvedi.

Dr C S Pramesh, director, Tata Memorial Hospital stated that they are grateful for the bank's generous support. “While we deeply appreciate the financial assistance, it goes far beyond that they have been deeply engaged and hands-on throughout the process. Their partnership strengthens our shared commitment to providing equitable, high-quality cancer care and advancing cutting-edge research that benefits patients across the country,” said Pramesh.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pradeep Kumar Sinha, chairman, ICICI Bank said that the bank, through its CSR arm, ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth continues to work in four thematic areas - healthcare, environmental conservation, sustainable livelihood, and community development projects. “We are pleased to partner with TMC in a mission towards cancer care that aligns with our philosophy of strengthening critical healthcare infrastructure in the country. Once completed, the ICICI Foundation Block for Radiation Oncology will be one of India's largest centres for radiation therapy. This will significantly augment availability of advanced radiation therapy to larger sections of society.”

Sandeep Batra, executive director, ICICI Bank stated, “The construction of the new block at Visakhapatnam started four months ago. The new building in Navi Mumbai will be equipped with the state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and will increase the current capacity for radiation treatment at this centre six-fold, alongside providing consultations and diagnostics. We are honoured to continue working with TMC to enhance cancer care treatment in the country and make it more accessible to the patients.”

The ICICI Foundation Block for Radiation Oncology will include:

Range of advance radiation equipment for precision therapy

Radiology facilities like MRI, CT scanners, CT simulators for outdoor and indoor patients

Dedicated research and training facilities for medical professionals

