Panvel Launches Special Campaign To Fast-Track Ayushman Bharat Health Cards

Ayushman Bharat Health Cards |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a special campaign to expedite the issuance of Ayushman Bharat health cards, aimed at ensuring maximum citizens benefit from government healthcare schemes.

The campaign was announced following a meeting held at the civic headquarters attended by civic officials and several public representatives.

During the discussion, officials explained the importance of the Ayushman Bharat card and the documents required to avail it. It was decided that the corporation will conduct ward-wise camps to simplify the process for citizens.

Aadhaar linkage compulsory

Public representatives stressed that ration cards must be linked with Aadhaar before Ayushman cards can be issued. They suggested holding special camps for Aadhaar-ration card linkage prior to the health card camps. Accepting the proposal, PMC officials said they would coordinate with the Revenue Department to arrange such camps simultaneously.

Free treatment up to ₹5 lakh

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), integrated with the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), provides free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh per year for each beneficiary family. The scheme covers 1,356 types of surgeries and specialized medical procedures.

Additionally, family members above the age of 70 are entitled to another ₹5 lakh worth of free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Vaya Vandana Card. To avail these benefits, each family member must hold an Ayushman Bharat Golden Card.

PMC officials said citizens can apply through ASHA workers, Aaple Sarkar service centers, and fair-price shopkeepers. Beneficiaries can use the card at both government and empanelled private hospitals.

The civic body has urged residents to come forward and get their cards issued under the special campaign. The government has also simplified the process, allowing citizens to generate their own Golden Cards via the Ayushman App (available on Google Play Store) or through the official portal https://beneficiary.nha.gov.in.