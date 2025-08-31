Panvel News: Seema Tank Resident Files Complaint Against Alleged Illegal Encroachment On Govt Plot By Temple Trust In Kharghar's Sector 16

Complaint filed against alleged illegal temple trust encroachment on government land near Kharghar wetlands | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Local resident Seema Tank has filed a complaint with the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), CIDCO, and the Lok Ayukta alleging illegal encroachment and misuse of a government plot in Sector 16, Kharghar, by Sri Sai Ganesh Mandir Trust.

No Legal Ownership Documents Submitted

Tank stated in her complaint that the trust has no legal ownership or supporting documents for the structure. “While only a letter requesting allotment was submitted to PMC, no official approval or allotment was ever granted. Despite this, the plot is allegedly being misused for karate classes and political rallies under the pretext of cultural programs, causing nuisance and safety concerns for residents,” Tank.

Ecologically Sensitive Zone Under Threat

She further pointed out that the site is located barely 10 meters from mangroves and wetlands, an ecologically sensitive zone. A jackal was recently sighted in the vicinity, raising concerns about disturbance to local wildlife. Photographs and video evidence have been submitted along with the complaint.

Repeated Complaints Ignored by Authorities

Tank also recalled that in 2024, the same individuals had allegedly installed an open gym illegally on mangroves and wetlands in Sector 16, against which she had earlier complained. Despite repeated representations and evidence submitted to PMC and CIDCO, no effective action has been taken, she alleged, questioning whether officials are deliberately supporting the encroachment.

Demands for Strict Action and Restoration

The complaint seeks a strict inquiry into the role of concerned officers, demolition of the unauthorized structure, cessation of activities, and restoration of the plot to its rightful government status.

“As law-abiding citizens, we pay taxes regularly and expect officers to protect government property and maintain law and order, instead of allowing such illegalities to flourish,” Tank stated in her letter.

Calls and messages to Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodake from PMC, who is handling the complaint, went unanswered.