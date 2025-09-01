Maharashtra Government Warns Of Strict Action Against Unauthorised Maratha Agitation In Mumbai |

After a High Court directive, the Maharashtra government has adopted a tougher stance against the ongoing Maratha agitation in Mumbai. Authorities warned that action would be taken against protesters if demonstrations were held outside the designated venue at Azad Maidan.

Chaos at CSMT and Other Locations

On Monday, hundreds of agitators were seen gathering at CSMT railway station and other locations, disrupting public life. Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil stated that while peaceful protests at Azad Maidan were permitted, attempts to create chaos under the guise of agitation would not be tolerated. “Those holding the public to ransom will face strict action,” he warned.

Chief Minister Emphasizes Legal Compliance

Reacting to the court’s observations, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “From what I have understood, the court noted that certain conditions were violated, particularly regarding road blockages. The administration will ensure strict compliance with the court’s directives.”

He added that the government was acting strictly within the constitutional and legal framework. “We are exploring legal options to resolve the issue. Whatever path is chosen will be legally sustainable,” Fadnavis said.

Hunger Strike Escalates

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan entered its fourth day on Monday. In a dramatic escalation, he also stopped drinking water. On the first day of the agitation, traders near Azad Maidan closed their shops amid chaos, leading to allegations from protesters that the government had deliberately shut food outlets to weaken them.

Clarifying the issue, CM Fadnavis said: “Traders themselves shut their shops after the initial ruckus. Later, we assured them of police protection and asked them to reopen. No one was deliberately deprived of food.”

Government Considers “Hyderabad Gazette” Option

Meanwhile, the state government is actively considering implementing the “Hyderabad Gazette” to extend reservation benefits to the Maratha community. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the government’s sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said that a draft has been prepared but must withstand legal scrutiny.

“The draft is ready, but it will be finalized only within the framework of law. The Advocate General has also been consulted. Once the High Court’s detailed order is available, we will decide the next course of action,” he said.

Patil further appealed to protesters to remain confined to Azad Maidan. “If agitators are seen elsewhere, they should not be considered Jarange’s followers. Some elements may try to discredit the movement. Such people will face action,” he cautioned.