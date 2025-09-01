Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange Softens Stand After HC Rap, Vows To Continue Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan

Team of doctors checking health of Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil at Azad Maidan | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday evening softened his stand after the Bombay High Court expressed displeasure over the ongoing protests in Mumbai. He appealed to supporters to respect the court’s directions and ensure that Mumbaikars are not inconvenienced, but firmly declared that his hunger strike at Azad Maidan will continue until reservation is granted.

“I will not leave the ground without taking a reservation. I will die, but I will take reservation,” Jarange asserted.

Jarange instructed his followers to park their vehicles only in designated areas. “If you don’t find a place on the ground, sleep in your vehicles. No one should act in a way that causes trouble to Mumbaikars. Those who don’t follow my instructions can return to their villages. I am fighting for you; please maintain peace,” he urged.

Concerns Over Infiltration

The activist expressed suspicion that “some elements” were infiltrating the movement to create disturbances. Drawing parallels with last year’s agitation at Antarwali Sarati, he alleged that similar attempts were being made to malign the protest.

Reaction to High Court Directions

When asked about reports that the High Court had directed the government to stop protest vehicles outside Mumbai, Jarange said, “I believe that the court may not have said to take vehicles out or stop those coming from villages. The court only expects smooth traffic and no disturbance to the public in Mumbai. I respect the High Court. If the government doesn’t listen, the court listens and gives justice.”

He clarified that he was not aware of the government’s internal meetings. “The government is holding meetings on its own. They have not informed us,” he remarked.

Warning to Government

Earlier in the day, Jarange issued a stern warning to the Maharashtra government, claiming that over five crore Marathas were prepared to march to Mumbai if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did not act swiftly on their reservation demands.

“It is so easy to take a decision. The government only has to implement the Hyderabad, Satara, and other gazetteers, and declare all Marathas in Marathwada as Kunbis. District collectors and tehsildars can then distribute certificates,” he said, accusing CM Fadnavis of deliberately delaying the decision.

Dismisses Bhujbal’s Remarks

Jarange also reacted sharply when informed that NCP leader and OBC stalwart Chhagan Bhujbal had remarked that Marathas and Kunbis were one and reservation should not be given to them. Dismissing him curtly, Jarange said, “I don’t count Bhujbal. Let him say whatever he wants.”

Hunger Strike Continues

Jarange’s hunger strike at Azad Maidan entered its fourth day on Monday. While refusing to end the agitation until the government yields, he repeatedly appealed to his supporters to ensure their protest does not inconvenience Mumbai residents.