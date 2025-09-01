Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Spent ₹247.79 Crore On Ganpati Festival Arrangements Since 2007, RTI Reveals; Activists Demand Transparency

RTI reveals BMC spent ₹247.79 crore on Ganpati festival arrangements since 2007, sparking calls for transparency | File Photo

Mumbai: In a startling data, accessed under Right to Information (RTI) it is revealed that the BMC has spent Rs 247.79 crores since 2007-08 over Ganpati festival arrangements in Mumbai. The 10-days long Ganeshotsav is the biggest festival celebrated in the city, however, the amount spent spent by the civic body has raised several questions. Surprisingly, even during the two years of COVID-19 pandemic, the expenses towards Ganeshotsav was more than Rs 25 crores a year.

Activists Question Inflated Costs

"Since last five years the expenditure is on rise. Even during pandemic the expenditure is highly inflated when no visarjans took place. The BMC has to control it's expenses towards festivals arrangements," said Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of Watchdog Foundation, who had filed the RTI.

The expenses are towards facilities provided during the Ganesh festival including barracading, lightings, stage erections, artificial ponds installations and others.

Record High Spending In Recent Years

Out of the total expenditure of Rs 247.79 crores since 2007-08, the highest amount spent for Ganeshotsav by BMC was in 2024-25 with Rs 54.47 crores, followed by Rs 49.10 crore in 2023-24. This year so far, Rs 91 lakhs are spent.

More Artificial Ponds, Added Facilities

Every year the BMC has been increasing the number of artificial ponds installed across Mumbai to promote eco-friendly immersions. This year too, 288 ponds are installed across 25 civic wards, against 204 last year.

Additional facilities like LED screens are also provided outside visarjan spots for devotees to see their idols being immersed. However, activits question the inflating expenses when many facilities are sponsored by local political leaders.

Concerns Of Corruption And Call For White Paper

"There are higher chances of corruption since the work is allowed ward-wise. For most of the arrangements, the junior staff at the ward level are responsible. Therefore, greater vigilance is needed,' said activist Anil Galgali.

“There is a need to scrutinize these expenses thoroughly. During the pandemic, the Ganeshotsav was not celebrated on grandeur level like this year or last year. Still the expenses towards Ganpati festival kept on increasing. The BMC should come out with a white paper on Ganpati festival expenditure to maintain transparency and accountability," Galgali added.