Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Banana Vendor Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹35 Lakh Near Bandra Station; Case Registered Under NDPS Act

Crime Branch seizes MD drugs worth ₹35 lakh hidden in banana vendor’s handcart near Bandra | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit-9 arrested an elderly man for allegedly selling MD drugs on a handcart under the guise of selling bananas. The accused, identified as Mohammad Ali Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, 60, was found in possession of 153 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 35 lakh.

Action has been taken against him under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. The arrest was made on Saturday, and he has been remanded in police custody until August 3 by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Fort.

Banana Business as a Cover

According to the police, Mohammad Ali was running a banana-selling business near Bandra railway station. Crime Branch officials had received information that he was selling MD drugs disguised as a banana vendor.

Acting on this tip-off, Police Inspector-in-Charge Sachin Puranik, along with Assistant Police Inspector Utkarsh Vaze and his team kept a watch in plain clothes late on Friday night.

Crime Branch Operation Near Bandra

Later that night, Mohammad Ali was spotted passing through Maharashtranagar Road near Bandra Bus Depot. He was detained for questioning, and upon inspecting his handcart, the police discovered a steel box containing a bag with 153 grams of MD drugs. The seized drugs are valued at Rs 35.30 lakh in the international market.

Financial Struggles Led to Drug Trade

During the investigation, it was revealed that Mohammad Ali Sheikh lived in BRD Chawl near MAT College in Bandra. Having no steady work, he was working as a banana vendor, but due to low earnings, he began selling MD drugs under the guise of selling fruit.

His activities, however, were exposed by Crime Branch officials. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act at Bandra Police Station, and the investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

Remanded to Police Custody

After his arrest, Sheikh was produced before the Court on Saturday afternoon, where he was remanded to police custody. The police are now investigating who supplied him with the MD drugs, how long he had been involved in the trade, whether he had accomplices, and if he has any prior criminal record.