Mumbai Metro Line 4: MMRDA Completes 60% Of Elevated Corridor In Phase 1, Trial Runs Expected In September

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has completed around 60% of the elevated corridor construction for Metro Line 4’s first phase.
Under Phase 1, MMRDA plans to start services on a 10.5 km stretch, out of which construction of the elevated viaduct, including girders and precast segments, has been completed for 6.9 km.
Girders and Track-Laying Completed
According to MMRDA, the placement of precast segments, U-girders, and I-girders between Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikujiniwadi, Dongripada, Vijay Garden, and Kasarvadavali stations has been completed despite heavy traffic in the area.
MMRDA’s plan under Phase 1 is to begin operations between Gaimukh and Cadbury Junction, covering a total of 10 stations. Out of these, major structural work—installation of girders between six stations—has been finished. On Monday, the authority successfully placed the final girder. Track-laying has also been completed on most portions of the 10.5 km route.
Electrification and Train Testing Begin
Additionally, a 4.6 km stretch has been electrified, and testing of the overhead wires has started. For trial runs, a six-coach metro train has already been lifted by crane onto the elevated track, even in the absence of a car shed.
Passenger Services by Year-End
The government is planning trial runs on the 10.5 km section of the Metro 4 corridor in September, with an aim to launch passenger services by the end of this year.
