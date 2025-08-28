Mumbai Metro Lines 4 & 4A Overhead Electrification From August 30

Mumbai Metro | File

Mumbai: The elevated Metro Lines 4, 4A overhead traction wires will be live with 25,000 volt, 50Hz of electricity starting from August 30th onwards. From Dongripada Station to Gaimukha Stations comprising 4.68kms the overhead traction wires will be live and the MMRDA which is the project implementing authority issued a notification cautioning citizens about it.

All the users on all the following sections of Mumbai Metro Line 4 & 4A MMRDA / MMMOCAL, it is suggested that from the dates mentioned on the 25000 Volt, 50 Hz, AC overhead traction wires, the overhead traction lines shall always be considered live, and no unauthorized person shall approach or do any work near these overhead lines.

The MMRDA is gearing up to begin trial run on total 10kms of stretch of elevated Metro Line 4,4A comprising 10 stations. Recently MMRDA also placed rolling stock on tracks paving the way for trial run.

Meanwhile, Alstom company to supply 234 metro cars (39 trainsets of 6 cars each) and Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system with five years of maintenance service. L&T has partnered with Alstom.

Mumbai Metro’s Line 4 is a 35.3 km elevated corridor between Wadala in Central Mumbai and Kasarvadavali in Thane with 32 stations. It will be one of the longest metro lines in the city, and provide connectivity to the existing Eastern Express Highway, Monorail and other lines of Mumbai Metro.