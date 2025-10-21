 JUH Urges Waqf Trusts To Register Properties On UMEED Portal Before December 5
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JUH), an organisation of Muslim religious scholars, has appealed to all Waqf trusts to upload details of their registered properties on the UMEED portal, created under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Trusts have been asked to complete the process before December 5, 2025.

Background: Supreme Court petition challenges portal

The appeal comes after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, seeking suspension of the portal. AIMPLB cited the pendency of cases challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

UMEED stands for Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995. The JUH emphasised that registration is mandatory under Section 38 of the law, and clarified that the Supreme Court’s interim decision does not restrict registration.

JUH calls for immediate action

JUH has urged its units, religious and social institutions, imams, and mutawallis (trustees) of Waqf properties to immediately upload details of all registered properties in their jurisdictions. Mutawallis of mosques, madrasas, dargahs, and burial grounds have also been instructed to collect the necessary information and upload it without delay.

The organisation has further asked Waqf trusts to spread awareness about the UMEED portal among community members.

Government aims to digitise and modernise Waqf administration

The Ministry of Minority Affairs created the portal to digitise and modernise Waqf administration. Waqf properties, which are Muslim religious endowments for charity, are intended to serve society. According to the government, the amendments will protect and manage Waqf properties, ensure proper administration, and make management transparent, responsible, and inclusive.

AIMPLB challenges legality

The AIMPLB has opposed the portal, calling it illegal and alleging it constitutes contempt of court. The board argues that the registration process is based on a disputed law currently challenged in court as unconstitutional.

