 Mumbai Metro Line 3 Nears Completion, Awaits Fire Safety Clearance For Final Stretch
The update was shared by Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), the agency implementing the project when contacted.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 07:27 AM IST
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Nears Completion, Awaits Fire Safety Clearance For Final Stretch | Representational Image

The underground Metro Line 3 project is a step closer to completion, with its final Worli–Cuffe Parade section awaiting a fire safety clearance before it can be inspected by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). The update was shared by Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), the agency implementing the project when contacted. 

Only after obtaining CMRS the commercial operation can begin of any metro line. 

Traffic Decongestion

At present, only the 22-km stretch from Aarey–JVLR to Worli is operational, and ridership has been steadily growing since its launch. The Aqua Line was opened in two phases first between Aarey and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), and later extended to Worli.

Key Connectivity

According to MMRCL estimates, about 85% of the line’s passengers are expected to shift from road transport. Once fully functional, Metro 3 could reduce nearly 4.5 lakh vehicle trips daily, with the figure projected to reach 6.5 lakh trips as ridership scales up. Greater integration with other metro corridors is also expected to cut dependence on private vehicles across the city.

Future Integration

The 33.5-km Aqua Line will connect six key business districts, 30 major office hubs, 12 educational institutes, 11 hospitals, 10 transport nodes, and 25 religious and recreational sites. Importantly, it will also link commuters directly to both domestic and international airports, while offering long-awaited rail access to dense commercial zones such as Kalbadevi, Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, and BKC.

