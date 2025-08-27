FPJ- Eco-Ganesha- Interview: BMC Deputy Commissioner Prashant Sapkale On Mumbai’s Environment-Friendly Ganpati Preparations

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s Ganeshotsav Coordinator, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Prashant Sapkale | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s most beloved 10-day Ganpati festival is commencing from Wednesday. This year, the festival is expected to be celebrated in a more environmentally friendly manner, following directives from the Bombay High Court.

The Free Press Journal spoke with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s Ganeshotsav Coordinator, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Prashant Sapkale, on the steps taken by the civic body towards an eco-friendly Ganpati festival celebration this year.

Excerpts from an Interview.

What steps has BMC taken this year to discourage the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols?

It is essential to reduce the use of PoP idols and promote eco-friendly idols. Thus, to encourage more use of clay idols, the BMC this year has distributed more than 900 tonnes of shadu (clay) to the artisans free of cost, and free space was also provided to around 1,025 artisans across Mumbai for sculpting the clay Ganesh idols. As a pilot project, 10,800 litres of eco-friendly colours were also distributed.

What about awareness among the common public towards eco-friendly celebrations?

For the first time this year, the BMC’s public relations department has hired an agency dedicated tasked with creating awareness on the importance of environment-friendly celebrations and ways to do it. This agency is focusing more on social media posts to reach the maximum public. We are also promoting eco-friendly Ganeshotsav through the print and electronic media.

The Bombay High Court has directed that the remnants of PoP idols be disposed of scientifically? What steps have been taken by the BMC in this regard?

The BMC will fully comply with the high court's orders and the guidelines laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board. As per the court order, all PoP idols less than six feet in height are mandated to be immersed in artificial ponds. Accordingly, this year, 280 artificial ponds are being installed across Mumbai, against 204 last year. The BMC is urging the devotees to immerse such idols in artificial ponds only.

Also, the remnants of the immersed idols will be retrieved from artificial and natural immersion spots the very next day, and will be transported to the construction & demolition waste recycling plant at Shilphata, Thane district, for scientific disposal.

How many Sarvajanik Ganpati mandals have been granted permission this year?

So far, 1,139 mandals have been granted permission, and for 1,494 mandals the permission is in process.

It is observed that the mandals damage the roads while erecting pandals by digging into newly constructed roads. What action will be taken against them?

The BMC will recover a penalty of Rs 2,000 per hole penalty from them. (It was Rs 15,000 per hole earlier. Following the intervention of minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha it has been reduced to Rs 2,000).

As Ganeshotsav has been declared a state festival, what is the BMC's role?

Maximum initiatives are being taken by the state government in this regard. However, for Mumbai, beautification of selected chowks will be undertaken by the BMC as well as other government agencies like MHADA, SRA, MMRDA, Railways, etc.