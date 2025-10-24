Mumbai: Photographers, Influencers Booked For Flying Drones During MNS Deepotsav At Shivaji Park Despite Ban |

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park police in Mumbai have booked several photographers, videographers, and social media influencers for allegedly flying drones in the Shivaji Park area despite a citywide ban imposed by the Mumbai Police. The accused were reportedly attempting to capture visuals of the fireworks and decorations during the Deepotsav celebrations organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

According to officials, the accused were spotted flying their drones in the evening on October 20, when the three-minute fireworks display drew large crowds to the park. Police officers at the venue quickly intervened, detained the drone operators and seized their equipment. While no suspicious material or illegal footage was found, the police said the act violated safety orders in force across the city.

The celebrations at Shivaji Park, which began on October 17, have become a major attraction for residents and tourists, with the MNS’s light displays and pyrotechnic shows pulling in massive crowds each evening. Authorities, however, have expressed concerns about potential safety hazards caused by drones flying close to fireworks and dense gatherings.

To prevent accidents and maintain public order, the Mumbai Police had earlier issued prohibitory orders banning the operation of drones, paragliders, remote-controlled micro aircraft, hand gliders, hot air balloons, and similar aerial devices from October 7 to November 5. The only exception applies to drones used by law enforcement agencies for surveillance.

A police officer from Shivaji Park station said, “We found four drones flying over the area during the fireworks. The individuals operating them were detained immediately, and their devices have been seized. Although no unlawful activity was detected, they violated the police order,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Names Of Photographers Held

Those detained include photographers Omkar Lele from Dahisar, Ganesh Mhaske from Navi Mumbai, Hrishikesh Patil from Wadala, and Mayur Patil from Mahim. Others identified later were Rishabh Sawant, an employee of a private firm, along with photographers Saurabh Bhattikar from Mumbai Central and Pranal Joshi from Taloja, Navi Mumbai, according to the report.

All have been booked under Section 223 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police officials reiterated that such restrictions are temporary and aimed at ensuring the safety of citizens during the festive season, particularly amid large gatherings and fireworks near populated areas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/