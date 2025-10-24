Mumbai Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Attacked Over Love Affair In Kalachowki, Assailant Dies By Suicide; Chilling Visuals Surface

A shocking incident occurred in the Kalachowki area, where a 24-year-old woman was brutally attacked in broad daylight by her former boyfriend. |

Mumbai: A shocking incident occurred in the Kalachowki area, where a 24-year-old woman was brutally attacked in broad daylight by her former boyfriend, identified as Sonu Barai, who later ended his own life.

Breakup Leads to Brutal Attack in Mumbai

According to police sources, the couple had broken up about 8–10 days ago, following which Barai had allegedly been trying to reconcile with the woman. When she refused, he launched a violent attack on her near a local nursing home.

The woman, who sustained serious injuries, was immediately rushed to the hospital in a taxi with the help of locals. Eyewitnesses reported panic at the scene as the assault unfolded on a busy street.

Ex-Boyfriend Dies After Attacking Woman

Following the attack, Barai inflicted fatal injuries on himself. Both were initially taken to the hospital, where the woman remains in critical condition.

Kalachowki Police reached the spot soon after receiving the alert and have initiated further investigation into the matter.

