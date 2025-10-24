'Every Chat, Every Call Being Tracked': Warns BJP Leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule. | X - @cbawankule

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule issued a stern caution to party workers, saying that their mobile phones and WhatsApp groups are being monitored ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Speaking at a Diwali gathering in Bhandara, he urged party members to avoid careless comments or any act of rebellion that could harm the party’s image and electoral prospects.

“Everyone’s mobile phones and WhatsApp groups are under surveillance. Every word you speak is being monitored. A single wrong button on your phone can destroy the next five years,” Bawankule told workers. The event was attended by several senior BJP leaders, including Guardian Minister Pankaj Bhoyar.

Warning Against Indiscipline and Public Outbursts

Bawankule reminded members that discontent over ticket distribution should not spill into public forums or social media. “Sometimes, workers or office-bearers who are upset about not getting a ticket create a scene or express anger. But now, if anyone rebels, the doors of leadership will be closed for them,” he said firmly.

He stressed that loyalty and discipline would be key in the upcoming polls, warning that public dissent could result in long-term political consequences.

Unity Crucial for Party’s Success

The minister appealed for unity and caution among party workers, urging them to prioritise the party’s collective goals over personal grievances.

“Your one wrong decision can ruin Bhandara’s future and damage the party. Don’t let a careless message or wrong click harm the development work being done under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Bawankule emphasised that a disciplined and united BJP would strengthen the government’s ongoing efforts toward Maharashtra’s growth.

Local Body Polls Set to Test Party Discipline

Maharashtra is gearing up for long-delayed local body elections, including polls for municipal corporations, councils, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis.

The elections, postponed for years due to the OBC reservation issue and delimitation of wards, are expected to see intense competition among political parties.

With the polls approaching, leaders like Bawankule are attempting to contain internal rifts and prevent defections, ensuring the BJP enters the race with a cohesive front.