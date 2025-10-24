Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey’s Last Rites To Be Held In Mumbai’s Shivaji Park On October 25 | X

Mumbai, October 24: The last rites of advertising icon Piyush Pandey will be performed at 11 am on Saturday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The industry is expected to turn out in large numbers to pay their final respects to one of India’s most celebrated creative minds.

Pandey, known for revolutionising Indian advertising with his earthy storytelling and relatable humour, passed away on Friday at the age of 70. He had been suffering from an infection, according to family sources.

The Creative Genius Behind Iconic Campaigns

Piyush Pandey was a name synonymous with creativity, wit, and emotion in Indian advertising. He was the mind behind some of India’s most loved and long-remembered campaigns, from Fevicol’s unbreakable bond to Cadbury’s heartwarming ‘Kuch Khaas Hai Zindagi Mein’ and Asian Paints’ ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’.

Over the years, he became a creative force who understood India’s pulse, blending emotion with everyday life to make brands memorable.

Four Decades Of Storytelling

Pandey’s journey with Ogilvy began in 1982 when he joined the agency as an account executive. Six years later, he moved into the creative department and the rest became advertising history.

He went on to serve as Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India at Ogilvy, mentoring generations of ad professionals who regarded him as a teacher and a friend.

Beyond Advertising

Apart from crafting legendary campaigns, Piyush Pandey dabbled in acting and writing. He appeared in the 2013 film “Madras Café” and also featured in ICICI Bank’s Magic Pencil Project videos.

Few know that he also contributed as a lyricist for the timeless anthem “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara”, a song that still evokes patriotism and unity. Pandey also co-wrote the screenplay for the film “Bhopal Express.”

An Irreplaceable Loss

Pandey’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian advertising, a man who didn’t just sell products, but told stories that became part of India’s cultural fabric. As the industry gathers in Mumbai today, Piyush Pandey’s legacy will continue to inspire storytellers for generations to come.