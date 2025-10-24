From 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' To Vodafone 'ZooZoos': Remembering Piyush Pandey’s Most Iconic Ad Campaigns That Redefined Indian Advertising | X

Mumbai: Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, one of the most influential figures in Indian advertising, passed away at the age of 70, his sister and actor Ila Arun confirmed on Friday, October 24. “Dear loved ones, with a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning,” Arun said in a statement.

According to media reports, Pandey’s health had deteriorated in recent days, and his last rites will be held at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

Over a four-decade-long career, Pandey shaped the language, tone and visual style of Indian advertising, building some of the most recognisable campaigns in the country.

Here's a look at some of his most memorable campaigns:

‘Abki Baar Modi Sarkar’ – A Political Gamechanger

Pandey’s most politically significant work came in 2014 when he designed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha election campaign slogan “Abki Baar Modi Sarkar.” The line became a nationwide refrain and marked a turning point in political communication in India, blending mass appeal with sharp messaging. His ability to translate political sentiment into a simple, memorable slogan demonstrated his unmatched understanding of the Indian audience.

‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ – The Asian Paints Classic

The Asian Paints campaign “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai” is among Pandey’s most emotionally resonant works. Centred on the idea that every home tells a story, the ads connected deeply with families and homeowners across India. The campaign’s warmth and cultural familiarity turned Asian Paints into more than a brand, it became part of household identity.

Fevicol – The Symbol of Strong Bonds

Pandey’s long-standing association with Fevicol produced some of Indian advertising’s most iconic moments. From Fevicol Bus to Fevicol Fish and Fevicol Sofa, his storytelling merged humour and human behaviour to capture the brand’s central idea of unbreakable bonds. The phrase “Fevicol ka jod” entered everyday conversation, cementing the adhesive brand’s place in pop culture.

Fevikwik – ‘Todo Nahin, Jodo’

With Fevikwik’s “Todo Nahin, Jodo” campaign, Pandey brought a playful yet socially thoughtful touch to advertising. The ads used everyday moments and light humour to convey the product’s effectiveness, all while promoting the message of fixing, not discarding, both literally and metaphorically.

Cadbury Dairy Milk – ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’

Pandey’s Cadbury Dairy Milk campaign featuring “Kuch Khaas Hai” remains one of India’s most beloved. The ad, showing a young woman breaking into dance on a cricket field, redefined chocolate as a treat for adults, not just children. It reflected joy, spontaneity, and celebration, hallmarks of Pandey’s creative vision.

Vodafone – The Pug and ZooZoos

For Vodafone, Pandey helped create two unforgettable campaigns, the Pug ads symbolising loyalty and connection, and the ZooZoos, which became cultural sensations during the IPL. Both campaigns showcased Pandey’s talent for turning simple concepts into emotional and visual phenomena that transcended advertising.

Bajaj – ‘Hamara Bajaj’

A patriotic ode to an India in transition, the 1990s classic “Hamara Bajaj” celebrated the spirit of the Indian middle class, its growing mobility, and aspirations for modernity. More than a jingle, it became an anthem of national pride, progress, and collective identity, capturing the optimism of a changing India.

A Legacy Beyond Brands

Apart from these standout campaigns, Pandey’s creative fingerprints are found across decades of Indian advertising history. His work includes Googly Woogly Woosh for Ponds, Chal Meri Luna, Bell Bajao against domestic violence, the Polio campaign with Amitabh Bachchan, Fortune Oil, Google Reunion, Gujarat Tourism, The Hindu, Rath Vanaspati, and the Mile Sur Mera Tumhara national integration campaign of 1988.

Born in Jaipur in 1955, Pandey joined Ogilvy India in 1982, starting with a Sunlight Detergent print ad. By 1994, he had risen to become part of Ogilvy’s board of directors, helping the agency achieve the top rank in the Agency Reckoner listings. He was awarded the Padma Shri and the LIA Legend Award for his contribution to the advertising industry.

Known as the “soul of Indian advertising,” Pandey’s work defined an era of storytelling that mirrored India’s cultural shifts, witty, emotional, and unmistakably Indian.