 Father Of Indian Advertising Passes Away At 70, Creative Legend Piyush Pandey Leaves Behind A $19 Million Legacy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFather Of Indian Advertising Passes Away At 70, Creative Legend Piyush Pandey Leaves Behind A $19 Million Legacy

Father Of Indian Advertising Passes Away At 70, Creative Legend Piyush Pandey Leaves Behind A $19 Million Legacy

Piyush Pandey, India’s most celebrated adman, died at 70. The Padma Shri awardee transformed Indian advertising and reportedly left behind assets worth around USD 19 million (Rs 160 crore).

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
A visionary who redefined Indian advertising dies at 70. |

Mumbai: Piyush Pandey, the man who gave Indian advertising its unique voice, passed away at the age of 70. Known for his wit, warmth and unmatched creativity, Pandey reshaped the industry by bringing emotion, language, and local flavour to storytelling. Over his four-decade journey with Ogilvy India, he helped Indian brands connect with ordinary people through authentic and relatable narratives.

Born in Jaipur in 1955, Pandey joined Ogilvy in 1982 after brief stints in cricket, construction and tea tasting. His rise within the agency was remarkable — eventually becoming Executive Chairman India and Global Chief Creative Officer. His ability to capture India’s spirit through simple, powerful messages made him a household name and earned him global recognition.

Read Also
'Fevicol Ka Jod Toot Gaya': Hansal Mehta, Smriti Irani & Other Celebs Mourn Advertising Legend...
article-image

Campaigns that became cultural touchstones

Pandey’s creative genius turned advertisements into pieces of everyday culture. His work for Cadbury’s 'Kuch Khaas Hai', Fevicol’s 'Mazboot Jod', and Asian Paints’ 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai' transcended marketing to become emotional markers of Indian life. Through such campaigns, he replaced the elitist English tone of early advertising with warmth, humour, and the vernacular rhythm of real India.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Malad West Call Centre, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze Despite Glass Facade
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Malad West Call Centre, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze Despite Glass Facade
'Every Chat, Every Call Being Tracked': Warns BJP Leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls
'Every Chat, Every Call Being Tracked': Warns BJP Leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls
NIOS Certificates Recognised Equally, AICTE Warns Colleges Against Discrimination
NIOS Certificates Recognised Equally, AICTE Warns Colleges Against Discrimination
Days After Ontario Crash, Viral Video Surfaces Showing Punjabi Driver Cooking Curry In Moving Truck; Netizens Call It AI-Generated
Days After Ontario Crash, Viral Video Surfaces Showing Punjabi Driver Cooking Curry In Moving Truck; Netizens Call It AI-Generated

Colleagues often said Pandey did not just teach India how to make better ads — he taught it how to tell its own stories.

Read Also
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Pays Tribute As India Mourns Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey
article-image

His wealth and influence

Though not known for flaunting wealth, Pandey’s long and illustrious career brought him both respect and success. His estimated net worth stands at about US USD 19 million (around Rs 160 crore) in 2025. While this figure is an approximation, it reflects the stature he built over four decades of creative leadership. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2016 and the LIA Legend Award in 2024 for his contribution to global advertising.

Legacy of humility and inspiration

Despite being a towering figure, Pandey remained deeply grounded. He often compared advertising to a team sport, once saying, 'A Brian Lara can’t win for the West Indies alone — then who am I?' His passing marks the end of an era, but his stories, campaigns, and mentorship will continue to guide India’s creative industry for generations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Missed The Exam, But Not The Opportunity': Nandan Nilekani On Co-Founding Infosys

'I Missed The Exam, But Not The Opportunity': Nandan Nilekani On Co-Founding Infosys

Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed For Two Days On Chhath Puja – Check If Your City Is On The...

Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed For Two Days On Chhath Puja – Check If Your City Is On The...

Piyush Pandey Gave Indian Advertising 'Swadeshi' Swagger: Gautam Adani

Piyush Pandey Gave Indian Advertising 'Swadeshi' Swagger: Gautam Adani

Who Was Piyush Pandey? Architect Of Indian Advertising Known For Iconic Fevicol And Cadbury Ad...

Who Was Piyush Pandey? Architect Of Indian Advertising Known For Iconic Fevicol And Cadbury Ad...

Midwest IPO Debuts With Strong Premium, Shares List 9% Above Issue Price

Midwest IPO Debuts With Strong Premium, Shares List 9% Above Issue Price