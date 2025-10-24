 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Pays Tribute As India Mourns Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Pays Tribute As India Mourns Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey

"Piyush Pandey wasn't just an ad man -- he was one of India's finest storytellers . He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile," she posted on X.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
The demise of advertising legend Piyush Pandey has left everyone across the nation in deep grief and shock. | X @nsitharaman

Mumbai: The demise of advertising legend Piyush Pandey has left everyone across the nation in deep grief and shock.

Tributes have been pouring in since news of Piyush Pandey's death emerged online.

Finance Minister Condoles Death of Piyush Pandey

Paying her condolences, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on X wrote, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Piyush Pandey. A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humor, and genuine warmth into it. Have had opportunities to interact with him on various occasions. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire creative fraternity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations."

Politician and actor Smriti Irani remembered how Piyush Pandey "taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity."

"Piyush Pandey wasn't just an ad man -- he was one of India's finest storytellers. He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile," she posted on X.

Musician Ehsaan Noorani also expressed grief over the demise of Piyush Pandey.

"Rest in Peace Piyush Pandey the man who redefined creativity in advertising and creating the most memorable campaigns," he wrote on X.

Pandey,70, started his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), beginning as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side. With his talent, he literally changed the face of Indian advertising.

The Genius Behind Cadbury, Fevicol, Asian Paints Campaigns

He's the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film.

In 2004, Piyush Pandey etched his name in history as the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

His trailblazing contributions were later recognised with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Padma Shri, making him the first figure from Indian advertising to receive the national honour.

