Agatha Christie Classics Meet Mr Men And Little Miss In New Children’s Adaptations Featuring Poirot And Marple

LITTLE MISS MARPLE AND MR POIROT MAKE APPEARANCE IN ILLUSTRATED BOOKS TARGETING PRE�SCHOOLERS

Mumbai: In a first for Agatha Christie, four of the crime novelist's famous mysteries are being adapted for children – with the help of the Mr Men and Little Misses.

Agatha Christie Enters the Nursery

The illustrated books, aimed at pre-school and primary age children, feature Christie detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple working alongside Roger Hargreaves's much-loved children's characters, reports the BBC.

Two of the books were published on Thursday - Little Miss Marple: Muddle at the Vicarage and Mr Poirot: Mischief on the Nile – with two more to follow in February.

James Prichard, AgathaChristie's great grandson, said it was a "dream collaboration". Prichard, who is also the chair and CEO of Agatha Christie's estate, added: "These clever and very funny re-imaginings of my great grandmother's stories, which include some of my favourite characters (in rather suspicious circumstances!), are bound to delight fans of both authors."

Little Miss Marple: Muddle at the Vicarage will see the super-sleuth get involved when Reverend Muddle suspects there's been a theft at the vicarage.

Little Miss Marple Solves a Village Mystery

The Guardian quoting Harper Collins, the publisher says, In Muddle at the Vicarage, Little Miss Marple lives in St Mary Mead, the fictional village created by Christie, and is friends with Mr Nosey and Little Miss Chatterbox. When Reverend Muddle suspects a theft there are further mysteries “of the rather muddled kind”, and Little Miss Marple is “sure she can help Inspector Nonsense and Constable Silly uncover the truth” truth with the help of Inspector Nonsense and Constable Silly.

Meanwhile, in Mischief on the Nile, Mr Poirot escapes winter with a cruise on the Nile when he meets his friend Colonel Rush, who travels the world tracking down criminals. Poirot’s holiday “soon includes much mischief and a mystery to solve,” with many Mr Men and Little Miss suspects, including Mr Tickle and his extraordinarily long arms.

The two stories are loosely inspired by Christie's Death on the Nile and Murder at the Vicarage, but with a charming and humorous twist for younger mystery fans (and thankfully, not a murder in sight).

Adam Hargreaves, whose father created the Mr Men in 1971, and who has written and illustrated for the series himself since 1998, said: "It has been a real pleasure and an intriguing challenge to bring together the timeless mysteries of Agatha Christie with the playful world of the Mr Men and Little Miss.

"Agatha Christie's iconic stories now have a new twist that neither she nor my father might have imagined!"

Christie Milestones to Be Celebrated Next Year

The partnership will form part of Agatha Christie Limited's anniversary programme next year, which will mark 50 years since the celebrated author's death, 100 years since the publication of Poirot novel, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, and 50 years since the release of Sleeping Murder.

Although not the last book she wrote, the latter was the final novel to be published by Christie, posthumously in 1976, and featured Miss Marple.

“For many of us, reading is a habit that begins in childhood, often nurtured by the books shared with us by parents and grandparents,” said Silvia Figini, COO of Sanrio, the company behind the Mr Men and Little Miss brand.

