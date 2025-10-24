 World Bank Approves $280 Million Loan For Health System Program In Kerala To Improve Life Expectancy & Quality For 11 Million Elderly People
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWorld Bank Approves $280 Million Loan For Health System Program In Kerala To Improve Life Expectancy & Quality For 11 Million Elderly People

World Bank Approves $280 Million Loan For Health System Program In Kerala To Improve Life Expectancy & Quality For 11 Million Elderly People

The programme aims to treat and support over 90 per cent of patients registered for hypertension and diabetes in the state through individual electronic tracking mechanisms. It will also establish a home-based care model for bedbound, homebound, and vulnerable elderly to provide comprehensive health services.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The World Bank on Friday said it has approved a USD 280 million loan for a health system programme in Kerala to improve the life expectancy and quality of life for 11 million elderly and vulnerable people.

The programme aims to treat and support over 90 per cent of patients registered for hypertension and diabetes in the state through individual electronic tracking mechanisms. It will also establish a home-based care model for bedbound, homebound, and vulnerable elderly to provide comprehensive health services.

"The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors have approved a new programme to improve the life expectancy and quality of life for 11 million elderly and vulnerable people in the state of Kerala through wider access to health coverage and resilient health systems," the World Bank said in a statement.

Read Also
SBI Bags World's Best Consumer Bank 2025 Award From New York-Based Global Finance At IMF Annual...
article-image

The USD 280 million Kerala Health System Improvement Programme will build a more comprehensive health system resistant to climate shocks. It will also strengthen Kerala's digital health systems through expanded eHealth services, integrated data platforms, and enhanced cybersecurity.

FPJ Shorts
Jammu & Kashmir: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter Under POCSO Act
Jammu & Kashmir: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter Under POCSO Act
Haryana Government Hikes DA By 3%, 6 Lakh Employees & Pensioners To Benefit From November Salary
Haryana Government Hikes DA By 3%, 6 Lakh Employees & Pensioners To Benefit From November Salary
How Much Chai Is Too Much? Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Number Of Cups One Should Consume In A Day
How Much Chai Is Too Much? Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Number Of Cups One Should Consume In A Day
Kolkata Fatafat Result, 24 October 2025 3 PM LIVE: Check FF Lottery Winning Numbers And Lucky Tips
Kolkata Fatafat Result, 24 October 2025 3 PM LIVE: Check FF Lottery Winning Numbers And Lucky Tips

"The programme will ensure a 40 per cent increase in patients whose hypertension is controlled and 60 per cent increase in cervical and breast cancer screening for women to accelerate efforts to end preventable deaths," said Paul Procee, the World Bank's Acting Country Director for India.

Read Also
World Bank Group President Ajay Banga Praises Uttar Pradesh's Efforts To Integrate Technology With...
article-image

The programme will engage with local government bodies such as gram panchayats and municipal corporations, adopt standard protocols and procedures for antibiotic use and address zoonotic disease outbreaks by fast-tracking reliable laboratory information for patients.

Primary health facilities in the districts of Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Palakkad, and Alappuzha will also adopt climate-led solutions to improve energy efficiency and manage extreme heat and floods.The USD 280 million loan from the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a final maturity of 25 years with a grace period of five years, the World Bank said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Government Hikes DA By 3%, 6 Lakh Employees & Pensioners To Benefit From November Salary

Haryana Government Hikes DA By 3%, 6 Lakh Employees & Pensioners To Benefit From November Salary

World Bank Approves $280 Million Loan For Health System Program In Kerala To Improve Life Expectancy...

World Bank Approves $280 Million Loan For Health System Program In Kerala To Improve Life Expectancy...

India’s Exports Grow 5.19% To $346.1 Billion Despite Uncertainty In Global Markets

India’s Exports Grow 5.19% To $346.1 Billion Despite Uncertainty In Global Markets

IPO Boom Returns, Big Names Like Lenskart, Groww & Pine Labs To Raise ₹35,000 Crore

IPO Boom Returns, Big Names Like Lenskart, Groww & Pine Labs To Raise ₹35,000 Crore

Premier Energies Acquires 100% Stake Of KSolare Energy For ₹170 Crore In Joint Venture Partnership

Premier Energies Acquires 100% Stake Of KSolare Energy For ₹170 Crore In Joint Venture Partnership