 Haryana Government Hikes DA By 3%, 6 Lakh Employees & Pensioners To Benefit From November Salary
Haryana government increases DA by 3 percent from July 2025, benefiting six lakh employees and pensioners. The revised amount, including arrears, will be paid with the November salary and pension.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Festive Cheer: DA Hike Likely Before Diwali. | Haryana Government Announced 3% Increase in Dearness Allowance.

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has announced a 3 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, raising it from 55 percent to 58 percent. The revised DA will be effective from July 1, 2025, and employees will receive the enhanced amount with their November salary. This decision brings relief to thousands of state workers amid rising inflation.

6 Lakh Beneficiaries to Gain

Nearly 6 lakh beneficiaries, including 3 lakh regular employees and 3 lakh pensioners, will benefit from this revision. The state finance department issued an official order confirming the increase on Friday. The hike aligns with the central government’s periodic DA revisions, ensuring state employees remain protected against inflationary pressure.

Arrears from July to September to Be Paid

The government also clarified that the arrears for the months of July, August, and September 2025 will be credited to accounts along with October’s salary and pension payments. The revised DA and DR (Dearness Relief) will be applicable to both serving employees and pensioners, including family pensioners.

Rounding Off Rule for DA Calculation

As per the new directive, any increase of 50 paise or more in the DA calculation will be rounded off to one rupee, while amounts below 50 paise will be ignored. This rule ensures simplified and fair adjustments in the salary and pension calculations for all beneficiaries.

Bigger Hike Compared to Last Revision

This is the second DA revision in 2025. Earlier in April 2025, the state had increased DA from 53 percent to 55 percent, marking a 2 percent rise. This time, the government has opted for a 3 percent hike, one percent higher than the previous revision, reflecting its commitment to employee welfare.

How the Salary Will Increase

An increase in DA also results in a direct rise in monthly salary, since DA is calculated as a percentage of the basic pay. For instance, if an employee’s basic salary is Rs 20,000, the rise from 55 percent to 58 percent DA will add about Rs 600 per month.

The Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) are both intended to offset the impact of inflation — DA is paid to employees, while DR is paid to pensioners.

