Bharat Taxi: A New Ride Revolution Begins, Will Ola-Uber’s Monopoly Finally End?

Government Launches Bharat Taxi to Challenge Private Ride Apps.

New Delhi: Complaints against private cab services like Ola and Uber have become increasingly common — from dirty cars to unpredictable pricing and frequent cancellations. To tackle these issues and provide fair opportunities for drivers, the central government has introduced Bharat Taxi, a cooperative cab service designed to bring transparency and equality to India’s ride-hailing industry.

India’s First Cooperative Taxi Service

Bharat Taxi is India’s first cooperative-based taxi platform, jointly developed by the Ministry of Cooperation and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). The initiative operates under the Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited, ensuring that drivers are also co-owners rather than employees. This model eliminates the hefty commissions that private companies charge, allowing drivers to retain 100% of their earnings after paying a nominal membership fee.

Pilot Launch in Delhi, National Rollout in December

The pilot project of Bharat Taxi will begin in November in Delhi with 650 registered drivers and vehicles. Following its trial phase, the service will expand across major Indian cities by December, targeting around 5,000 drivers nationwide. Cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bhopal, Lucknow, and Jaipur are expected to join the network in the first expansion phase.

How Bharat Taxi Will Operate

Unlike profit-driven private companies, Bharat Taxi functions as a cooperative entity with collective ownership. A council has been formed to oversee operations, chaired by Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul, along with eight other cooperative leaders.

User-Friendly App and Multilingual Support

The Bharat Taxi app will be available for Android and iOS users, downloadable from Google Play and the Apple App Store. It will support multiple languages — Hindi, English, Gujarati, and Marathi — to ensure accessibility.

With a transparent membership model, fair earnings, and government backing, Bharat Taxi promises to transform India’s urban mobility — offering drivers dignity and passengers dependability.