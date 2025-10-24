 Bharat Taxi: A New Ride Revolution Begins, Will Ola-Uber’s Monopoly Finally End?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBharat Taxi: A New Ride Revolution Begins, Will Ola-Uber’s Monopoly Finally End?

Bharat Taxi: A New Ride Revolution Begins, Will Ola-Uber’s Monopoly Finally End?

India’s first government-backed cooperative taxi service, Bharat Taxi, aims to challenge Ola and Uber with zero commission rides, driver ownership, and affordable fares, launching its pilot phase in Delhi soon.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Government Launches Bharat Taxi to Challenge Private Ride Apps. |

New Delhi: Complaints against private cab services like Ola and Uber have become increasingly common — from dirty cars to unpredictable pricing and frequent cancellations. To tackle these issues and provide fair opportunities for drivers, the central government has introduced Bharat Taxi, a cooperative cab service designed to bring transparency and equality to India’s ride-hailing industry.

India’s First Cooperative Taxi Service

Bharat Taxi is India’s first cooperative-based taxi platform, jointly developed by the Ministry of Cooperation and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). The initiative operates under the Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited, ensuring that drivers are also co-owners rather than employees. This model eliminates the hefty commissions that private companies charge, allowing drivers to retain 100% of their earnings after paying a nominal membership fee.

Read Also
Bengaluru Police Book Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Senior Executive In Abetment To Suicide Case Of...
article-image

Pilot Launch in Delhi, National Rollout in December

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination

The pilot project of Bharat Taxi will begin in November in Delhi with 650 registered drivers and vehicles. Following its trial phase, the service will expand across major Indian cities by December, targeting around 5,000 drivers nationwide. Cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bhopal, Lucknow, and Jaipur are expected to join the network in the first expansion phase.

Read Also
Video: Uber Driver In Adelaide Baffled As Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel & Prasidh Krishna Hop Into...
article-image

How Bharat Taxi Will Operate

Unlike profit-driven private companies, Bharat Taxi functions as a cooperative entity with collective ownership. A council has been formed to oversee operations, chaired by Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul, along with eight other cooperative leaders.

Read Also
Ola, Uber & Rapido To Follow Kaali-Peeli Taxi Fare System In Mumbai Starting Today - Here's How Much...
article-image

User-Friendly App and Multilingual Support

The Bharat Taxi app will be available for Android and iOS users, downloadable from Google Play and the Apple App Store. It will support multiple languages — Hindi, English, Gujarati, and Marathi — to ensure accessibility.

With a transparent membership model, fair earnings, and government backing, Bharat Taxi promises to transform India’s urban mobility — offering drivers dignity and passengers dependability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NHAI To Display Monthly, Annual Pass Information At Toll Plazas For National Highway Users

NHAI To Display Monthly, Annual Pass Information At Toll Plazas For National Highway Users

‘Poverty Surges To 39 Per Cent’: Pakistan Moving Faster Towards Destitution

‘Poverty Surges To 39 Per Cent’: Pakistan Moving Faster Towards Destitution

DMart's Radhakishan Damani Invests ₹90 Crore In Lenskart Ahead Of IPO

DMart's Radhakishan Damani Invests ₹90 Crore In Lenskart Ahead Of IPO

India’s Real Estate Sector Records Highest-Ever Deal Volumes In Q3 2025: Report

India’s Real Estate Sector Records Highest-Ever Deal Volumes In Q3 2025: Report

GST Reforms, Festive Season Drive Consumer Sentiment Up By 1.4 Percentage Points: Report

GST Reforms, Festive Season Drive Consumer Sentiment Up By 1.4 Percentage Points: Report