Akasa Air Launches Designer Uniforms For Its Ground Services Team, First Of Its Kind Initiative By Any Indian Airline

Mumbai: Akasa Air launched new designer uniforms for its ground services team. The one-of-its-kind uniform for any Indian airlines’ ground staff is said to prioritise comfort, gender-neutral design and cross-departmental uniformity.

Following Crew Trend, Ground Services Get Gender-Neutral Upgrade

India's youngest airline, Akasa Air, has been at the forefront of employee-centric reforms with the launch of gender-neutral uniforms for the crew, followed by gender-neutral sneakers that freed women crew from heeled sandals.

The airline has now followed the trend for its ground services staff by launching new designer uniforms across engineering, cargo, security, and airport services teams.

Designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, Focus on Comfort and Cohesion

The new uniforms have been designed by renowned designer Rajesh Pratap Singh and are said to bring a new and cohesive look to showcase Akasa Air as an innovative, youthful, and employee-centric airline.

According to the airline, the uniforms have been refreshed to give an expression of a unified identity, keeping the teams' comfort and the functional demands of their jobs in mind.

Striking Purple Hue and Sustainable Fabric Use

The new uniforms adopt a striking purple hue, ensuring a visually cohesive palette across all ground service departments. The redesign creates strong visual continuity between ground services teams, cabin crew, and pilots.

The airline claimed that the comfort of the uniforms has been significantly enhanced while maintaining wearability and ease of movement, with an upgraded fabric composition to ensure that the team members can perform their duties comfortably throughout the day. Notably, the trousers will continue to be made using recycled materials.

Airline Emphasises Progressive and Inclusive Workplace Culture

Belson Coutinho, co-founder and chief operating officer at Akasa Air, said, "The redesign of our ground services team uniforms reflects our commitment towards creating a cohesive, comfortable, and contemporary identity across our frontline departments. Every element, from the fabric to the fit, has been thoughtfully considered to meet the functional needs of our team members while embodying our brand's progressive and inclusive spirit. We believe that when our people feel valued and empowered, it shows in the experience we deliver to our passengers. This initiative is another step in building a workplace that is truly community-driven, progressive, and employee-first."

