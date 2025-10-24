NHAI To Display Monthly, Annual Pass Information At Toll Plazas For National Highway Users

National Highways Authority of India | File Image

New Delhi, Oct 24: State-owned NHAI on Friday said it will display monthly and annual pass information at toll plazas ​for National Highway users to enhance transparency and create user awareness.

Information to Be Displayed Across All Fee Plazas

NHAI, in a statement, said it has issued directions to its field offices to prominently display detailed information about these passes at all fee plazas on National Highways that come under its jurisdiction.

Initiative to Inform Users About Pass Availability and Rates

The initiative aims to ensure that users are well-informed about the availability, rates, and procedures for availing of the local monthly pass and annual pass facility, it added.

Signage Boards in Multiple Languages for Wider Accessibility

The information will be displayed on signage boards at visible locations, including fee plaza approaches, customer service areas, and entry/exit points.

According to the statement, the signage will be displayed in English, Hindi, and/or the local regional language.

Implementation Within 30 Days Across All Toll Plazas

NHAI has directed its field offices to place these boards at fee plazas within 30 days and ensure that all signboards are clearly visible during the day and night as per applicable fee rules.

Information to Be Available Digitally via ‘Rajmargyatra’ App

For wider dissemination, the statement said, the information will also be uploaded on the ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application and corresponding NHAI project websites.

Commuters to Benefit from Concessional Pass Options

National Highway users can avail benefits of different concessional passes that are available to make commuting seamless and economical.

These passes include a 'local monthly pass' facility for commuters with private vehicles residing within a 20 km (or as applicable) radius of a fee plaza.

Monthly Pass Issued After Document Verification

To avail a 'local monthly pass', a list of required documents, including Aadhar card, Vehicle Registration Certificate and proof of residential address, is displayed at all fee plazas.

The monthly pass is issued at the fee plaza helpdesk after verification of documents.

Annual Pass Valid Across 1,150 Fee Plazas Nationwide

Similarly, an 'annual pass' facility with validity of one year or 200 fee plaza crossings is applicable only for private vehicles like cars/jeeps/vans.

Also Watch:

Read Also NHAI Offers ₹1,000 FASTag Reward For Reporting Dirty Toilets At Toll Plazas

The annual pass can be purchased through the 'Rajmargyatra App' and is digitally activated on the valid FASTag attached to the vehicle after paying a one-time fee of Rs 3,000.

The annual pass is valid at around 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and expressways across the country.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)