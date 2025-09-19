Ola, Uber & Rapido To Follow Kaali-Peeli Taxi Fare System In Mumbai Starting Today - Here's How Much It'll Cost You

Cabs (Representational image) | X @_zenman

Mumbai: App-based taxi and rickshaw services in Mumbai, including Ola, Uber and Rapido, have been directed to adopt the same fare structure as the city’s traditional black-and-yellow taxis until the state government finalises a separate tariff for aggregator platforms. The order, issued by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA), requires the companies to update their mobile applications with the new fare chart by 5 pm on September 18.

Details On New Fare Rates

According to the MMRTA’s letter dated September 16, the existing rates for black-and-yellow taxis are Rs 20.66 per km for non-AC vehicles and Rs 22.72 per km for AC taxis. These fares will now serve as the base structure for app-based rides. Bharat Kalaskar, secretary of MMRTA and additional transport commissioner, said that aggregators may offer up to 25 per cent discounts during low demand, while a surge of up to 1.5 times can be charged during peak hours. He added that the decision was taken in consultation with aggregator firms and drivers’ representatives, as quoted by PTI.

The authority has also directed that 80 per cent of the fare collected must go to drivers, addressing long-standing demands from driver unions. Sources said the move came after growing pressure from unions representing app-based cab and rickshaw drivers, who had threatened agitation if their demand for higher fares was ignored. Passengers, however, are likely to face increased travel costs, with rides becoming at least Rs 5 more expensive per kilometre compared to current app-based rates, which start at Rs 15-16 per km for smaller vehicles.

Protest Held Near Flora Fountain In Fort

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Gig Kamgar Manch, which represents gig workers including drivers of app-based cabs and autos, held a meeting in Mumbai to press for further reforms. A group of drivers also staged a demonstration outside the Transport Commissioner’s office at Flora Fountain, protesting against the government’s plan to issue licences for motorbike taxis.

They put up placards reading 'Ola Uber and Rapido Mantralay' and raised slogans against Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, criticising him for recently purchasing a Tesla. Union leaders warned of a larger agitation on September 30 if the government failed to ensure higher fares for app-based taxis and proceeded with licensing bike taxis.