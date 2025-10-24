 Sensex, Nifty Snap 6-Day Winning Streak Amid US-China Trade Probe Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex, Nifty Snap 6-Day Winning Streak Amid US-China Trade Probe Concerns

Sensex, Nifty Snap 6-Day Winning Streak Amid US-China Trade Probe Concerns

At the closing bell, the Sensex fell 344.52 points, or 0.41 per cent, to settle at 84,211.88, while the Nifty declined 96.25 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at 25,795.15.

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Sensex, Nifty Snap 6-Day Winning Streak Amid US-China Trade Probe Concerns |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended lower on Friday, breaking a six-day winning streak, as investor sentiment weakened amid reports that the United States may launch a fresh probe into China’s 2020 trade deal.

At the closing bell, the Sensex fell 344.52 points, or 0.41 per cent, to settle at 84,211.88, while the Nifty declined 96.25 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at 25,795.15.

"The Nifty remained weak during the session as traders continued to book profits. On the lower end, it slipped below the initial support of 25,850, leading to a decline towards 25,700,” market experts said.

“The next 1–2 sessions might remain volatile; however, a sustained rally looks possible thereafter. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 25,850, above which a rally towards 26,000–26,200 looks possible," it added.

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Read Also
'No Deal With A Gun To Our Head': Piyush Goyal Says India Won't Bow To Donald Trump's Tariff...
article-image

Among major laggards on the Sensex were Hindustan Unilever (HUL), UltraTech Cement, and Titan, which weighed on the indices.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and Sun Pharma provided some support, emerging as the top gainers of the day.

Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal index led the gains, rising 1.03 per cent, followed by the Nifty Oil and Gas index, which was up 0.2 per cent.

However, FMCG stocks came under pressure, with the Nifty FMCG index slipping 0.75 per cent, making it the biggest sectoral loser, followed closely by PSU Bank, which was down 0.74 per cent.

In the broader market, both midcap and smallcap stocks saw mild profit booking. The Nifty Midcap 100 closed 0.24 per cent lower, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.21 per cent.

Read Also
Midwest IPO Debuts With Strong Premium, Shares List 9% Above Issue Price
article-image

Analysts said that concerns over renewed US-China trade tensions and rising oil prices amid US sanctions on Russia dampened market mood, prompting investors to take a cautious stance ahead of the weekend.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NHAI To Display Monthly, Annual Pass Information At Toll Plazas For National Highway Users

NHAI To Display Monthly, Annual Pass Information At Toll Plazas For National Highway Users

‘Poverty Surges To 39 Per Cent’: Pakistan Moving Faster Towards Destitution

‘Poverty Surges To 39 Per Cent’: Pakistan Moving Faster Towards Destitution

DMart's Radhakishan Damani Invests ₹90 Crore In Lenskart Ahead Of IPO

DMart's Radhakishan Damani Invests ₹90 Crore In Lenskart Ahead Of IPO

India’s Real Estate Sector Records Highest-Ever Deal Volumes In Q3 2025: Report

India’s Real Estate Sector Records Highest-Ever Deal Volumes In Q3 2025: Report

GST Reforms, Festive Season Drive Consumer Sentiment Up By 1.4 Percentage Points: Report

GST Reforms, Festive Season Drive Consumer Sentiment Up By 1.4 Percentage Points: Report