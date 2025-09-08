 DA Hike Before Diwali For Central Employees, 3% Increase Likely To Benefit Over 1.2 Crore People
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDA Hike Before Diwali For Central Employees, 3% Increase Likely To Benefit Over 1.2 Crore People

DA Hike Before Diwali For Central Employees, 3% Increase Likely To Benefit Over 1.2 Crore People

The government is expected to announce a 3 percent Dearness Allowance hike for central employees and pensioners before Diwali, increasing monthly salary and pension to help offset inflation and boost festive spending.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Good News Before Festivals for Government Employees and Pensioners. | Representation Image

New Delhi: There’s good news coming for central government employees and pensioners just before the festive season. The government is likely to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 3 percent, which will help over 1.2 crore employees and pensioners manage their household expenses better during Diwali and Dussehra.

DA Likely to Go Up from 55 percent to 58 percent

Currently, central employees receive 55 percent DA, and it is expected to rise to 58 percent. The central government revises DA twice a year — once before Holi (for January–June) and again around Diwali (for July–December). Since Diwali falls on October 20-21 this year, the DA hike announcement is expected soon as a festive gift.

Read Also
7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Likely Before 8th Pay Commission, 3-4% Increase Expected From July
article-image

Last year, the DA increase was announced on October 16, a few days before Diwali. A similar timeline is likely this year too.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Visarjan Woes In Pune: Nirmalya Kalash In Place, Yet Floral Waste Hits Rivers & Lakes (VIDEO)
Ganesh Visarjan Woes In Pune: Nirmalya Kalash In Place, Yet Floral Waste Hits Rivers & Lakes (VIDEO)
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand

Hike Based on Inflation Data

The hike is based on inflation trends. The Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) is used to calculate DA under the 7th Pay Commission. For the period July 2024 to June 2025, the average CPI-IW was 143.6, which supports a 3 percent hike in DA for the July–December 2025 period.

This increase will be effective from July 2025, and employees are likely to receive arrears for July to September along with their October salary.

Read Also
Relief For Government Employees As Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves DA Hike Of 3%
article-image

How Much Extra Will Employees and Pensioners Get?

Let’s say a central government employee has a basic salary of Rs 18,000. Under the current 55 percent DA, they get Rs 9,900 as DA. After the 3 percent increase to 58 percent, this amount will become Rs 10,440, meaning an increase of Rs 540 per month.

For pensioners with a basic pension of Rs 20,000, the monthly increase will be around Rs 600.

Read Also
GOOD News! Union Cabinet Approves 2% DA Hike For Central Government Employees: Report
article-image

Why This Hike Matters

This DA hike will help reduce the impact of inflation and give employees and pensioners more money to spend during the festive season. It’s not just a salary boost — it’s a step toward financial stability and a better standard of living for millions of families.

The increase will also likely boost demand in the market, helping the economy during the important festival period.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions...

SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions...

India Diversifies Exports To The Middle East, Europe, Latin America & Australia To Help Cushion US...

India Diversifies Exports To The Middle East, Europe, Latin America & Australia To Help Cushion US...

DA Hike Before Diwali For Central Employees, 3% Increase Likely To Benefit Over 1.2 Crore People

DA Hike Before Diwali For Central Employees, 3% Increase Likely To Benefit Over 1.2 Crore People

IPO: Infrastructure Engineering Player Shivalaya Construction Files Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹450...

IPO: Infrastructure Engineering Player Shivalaya Construction Files Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹450...

GST 2.0 Reform: Tax Slabs Simplified To Shield Economy From US Tariff Impact, Daily-Use Items Will...

GST 2.0 Reform: Tax Slabs Simplified To Shield Economy From US Tariff Impact, Daily-Use Items Will...