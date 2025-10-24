'Fevicol Ka Jod Toot Gaya': Hansal Mehta, Smriti Irani & Other Celebs Mourn Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey's Death

Renowned advertising legend Piyush Pandey, the creative force behind some of India's most iconic campaigns for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints, passed away at the age of 70. According to reports, Pandey had been battling an infection and breathed his last on Friday (October 24). His funeral will be held at 11 am in Mumbai.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the entertainment and advertising industries, with celebrities, colleagues, and admirers remembering him for his unmatched creativity, warmth, and influence on generations of storytellers.

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his official X account to mourn Pandey's loss. Referring to his iconic ad for Fevicol, Mehta wrote, "Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey."

Actress and former Union Minister Smriti Irani also paid an emotional tribute to Pandey. She wrote, "Piyush Pandey wasn’t just an ad man — he was one of India’s finest storytellers . He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile."

Music composer Ehsaan Noorani shared a picture of Pandey and wrote, "Rest in Peace Piyush Pandey the man who redefined creativity in advertising and creating the most memorable campaigns."

Fondly remembered as the man who revolutionised Indian advertising with his wit and cultural insight, Pandey served as the Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy India and played a pivotal role in shaping the country's modern ad landscape.

He was one of India's most celebrated advertising visionaries. Beyond his work, he was a mentor to countless creatives and a beloved figure in the industry.

Pandey also he created some of the country's most iconic ad campaigns for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury, Asian Paints, Vodafone, and Tata Tea, among others.