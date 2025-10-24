Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3: Bhai Dooj Holiday Fails To Give A Boost To Both Movies

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma and Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat clashed at the box office on Diwali. However, both films took a good start according to the genre and the screens they got. While Thamma collected Rs. 24 crore on its day one, EDKD collected Rs. 9 crore.

On its day two, as expected, both movies showed a drop, and now, on its day three which was a holiday (Bhai Dooj), the films have once again shown a drop in the collection.

According to Sacnilk, Thamma, on its third day, collected approximately Rs. 12.50 crore, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collected approximately Rs. 6 crore. So, the Ayushmann-Rashmika starrer has collected Rs. 55.10 crore, and the Harshvardhan-Sonam starrer has collected Rs. 22.75 crore in three days.

Thamma Budget

Thamma is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 140-145 crore. So, the film needs to show a huge jump at the box office over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday). If the collection further drops, then it won't be a good sign for the movie.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Budget

Ek Deewani Ki Deewaniyat is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore, so the film is in a safe zone. In the next couple of days, it will surpass its budget. But, to become a hit, the movie needs to continue to be steady at the box office in the coming days.

Meanwhile, on Friday, which is a working day, it expected that both movie will once again show a drop in collection. However, it will be interesting to see whether they will collect a good amount during the weekend or not.