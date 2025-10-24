 Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3: Bhai Dooj Holiday Fails To Give A Boost To Both Movies
Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had a good opening at the box office, but on their second day, both films showed a drop. It was expected that the Bhai Dooj holiday would give a boost to the movies at the box office, but both films have shown a drop in the collections. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma and Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat clashed at the box office on Diwali. However, both films took a good start according to the genre and the screens they got. While Thamma collected Rs. 24 crore on its day one, EDKD collected Rs. 9 crore.

On its day two, as expected, both movies showed a drop, and now, on its day three which was a holiday (Bhai Dooj), the films have once again shown a drop in the collection.

According to Sacnilk, Thamma, on its third day, collected approximately Rs. 12.50 crore, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collected approximately Rs. 6 crore. So, the Ayushmann-Rashmika starrer has collected Rs. 55.10 crore, and the Harshvardhan-Sonam starrer has collected Rs. 22.75 crore in three days.

Thamma Budget

Thamma is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 140-145 crore. So, the film needs to show a huge jump at the box office over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday). If the collection further drops, then it won't be a good sign for the movie.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Budget

Ek Deewani Ki Deewaniyat is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore, so the film is in a safe zone. In the next couple of days, it will surpass its budget. But, to become a hit, the movie needs to continue to be steady at the box office in the coming days.

Meanwhile, on Friday, which is a working day, it expected that both movie will once again show a drop in collection. However, it will be interesting to see whether they will collect a good amount during the weekend or not.

