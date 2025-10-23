 Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Drops, But Manages To Collect A Good Amount
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma took a flying start at the box office because of the Diwali holiday. However, the film showed a drop of around 25% on its second day. The movie on its day two has collected approximately Rs. 18 crore. Read on to know more...

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma took a flying start at the box office because of the Diwali holiday. The movie on its first day collected Rs. 24 crore (Hindi & Telugu). However, the film showed a drop of around 25% on its second day.

According to Sacnilk, Thamma on its day two has collected approximately Rs. 18 crore. Taking the two-day total to Rs. 42 crore. It is definitely a good amount, and now, with a holiday today (Thursday), we can expect the movie to be stable at the box office.

Thamma Reviews

Thamma has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. While some have loved it, some are calling the movie the weakest film of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "With Stree and Stree 2 being blockbusters, one expected these films to pave the smooth entry for Thamma. Because of the film’s VFX and Diwali holidays, one can expect the film to do brisk business. But, eventually, the real test will start after the holidays."

Thamma Budget

Thamma is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 140-145 crore. It is expected that by the end of its first week, the movie might surpass its budget. However, the main test for the film will start on Friday. The movie needs to perform well on Friday and during the weekend (Saturday & Sunday).

Ayushmann Khurrana's Biggest Opening

Thamma has given Ayushmann his biggest opening. On Wednesday, he posted on Instagram, "Proud. Humbled. Ecstatic! Every year, since I remember, I used to go to theatres with my family to watch a film on Diwali. When I was a kid, my parents took me to this magical place that transported me to a world that I had never imagined. Then, I used to take them and Tahira and my kids to watch a big Diwali movie. It is a tradition in my family.. Today, I have taken them to theatres to watch my film - my first Diwali release! It feels incredible!"

